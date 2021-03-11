Bearcats take runner-up at district speech for first time in a decade

For the first time in 10 years, the Scottsbluff High School speech team took runner-up at districts on Saturday, March 6, with 160 points. They beat out the eastern Nebraska schools of Millard West, Pius X, Papillion-LaVista South and Elkhorn South. Only Lincoln Southwest topped them, with a whopping 306 points.
Speech coach Amy Pinney said that it was a great accomplishment for her students and attributes some of the success to COVID.
“We’ve been blessed in some ways by COVID in that we were able to compete against a lot of the schools in our district throughout the season, which normally isn’t possible, because we can’t travel to the east end of the state that frequently,” she said. “So, I really think that helped prepare us for districts. And we just had an outstanding team. Their work ethic was impeccable.”
Scottsbluff ended up breaking 11 events into finals and will be sending six to the state competition next week, including National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC) qualifiers for their duet Jasmine Lopez and John Mentgen, along with their respective single events as well.
Pinney said many of the virtual speech meets her team attended this year were NIETOC qualifying meets, giving her students the opportunity to win bids and either partially or fully qualify for national level competition. Currently, Lopez and Mentgen’s duet and Mentgen’s humorous speech are fully qualified. Pinney said she has a few more students who are partially qualified, and could potentially be fully qualified by the end of the state tournament.
“Because they’re partially qualified, they can qualify by either finishing in the top three in the state at state speech, or they can enter via what they call an at-large entry, where you send in your verified results from your top five meets,” she explained. “We have a couple other seniors that are considering trying to get an at large bid to go compete because they did well enough. I mean, they still medaled at districts; they just didn’t qualify (for state). … The deadline for entries is March 25.”
While those students work on qualifying at the national level, six of her students will be working towards their state competition, which will be a virtual format this year.
Pinney said that even though COVID brought a few blessings in disguise for the team, it still doesn’t beat competing for a live crowd. So, she and her assistant coach have been doing their best to make the season special in other ways.
“It’s a little disappointing just because Classes B through D get to have in-person state, so Miss Hancock and I are trying to be creative and think of ways to make it super exciting for our kids,” she said. “We did some things for districts like gift bags, and we ordered lunch in like we would if we were traveling, and we kind of had our own little team pep rally in the morning before it started.
“We’re trying to like do some things to, I mean, we’re never going to replace the in-person competition. But we want to make it as special as possible for these kids, because they’ve worked so incredibly hard to get there.”
Scottsbluff results at district speech (top four in each event go to state in Class A):
Duet Acting: Jasmine Lopez and John Mentgen 1, Graham Kovarik and Olivia Taylor 4
Serious Prose: Jasmine Lopez 2
Poetry: Leah Polk 2, Mariah Eichner 5
Entertainment Speaking: Elli Bauerkemper 3
Humorous Prose: John Mentgen 3
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Ben Reisig, Clara Heldt, Elli Eichner, Kathryn Vance and Lauren Johnson 5
Informative Speaking: Halle Shaddick 5
Program Oral Interpretation: Leah Polk 5
Extemporaneous Speaking: Josie Brezinski 6