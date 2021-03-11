Bearcats take runner-up at district speech for first time in a decade

“Because they’re partially qualified, they can qualify by either finishing in the top three in the state at state speech, or they can enter via what they call an at-large entry, where you send in your verified results from your top five meets,” she explained. “We have a couple other seniors that are considering trying to get an at large bid to go compete because they did well enough. I mean, they still medaled at districts; they just didn’t qualify (for state). … The deadline for entries is March 25.”

While those students work on qualifying at the national level, six of her students will be working towards their state competition, which will be a virtual format this year.

Pinney said that even though COVID brought a few blessings in disguise for the team, it still doesn’t beat competing for a live crowd. So, she and her assistant coach have been doing their best to make the season special in other ways.

“It’s a little disappointing just because Classes B through D get to have in-person state, so Miss Hancock and I are trying to be creative and think of ways to make it super exciting for our kids,” she said. “We did some things for districts like gift bags, and we ordered lunch in like we would if we were traveling, and we kind of had our own little team pep rally in the morning before it started.

