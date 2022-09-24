'Beautiful, challenging course' brings Monument Marathon runners to the valley

Whether they started at the Wildcat Hills or the Robidoux RV Park, hundreds of people enjoyed running in the 11th annual Monument Marathon Saturday.

Through their race fees, runners raised tens of thousands of dollars for student scholarships at Western Nebraska Community College (WNCC). Jennifer Reisig, the race’s director and the executive director for the WNCC Foundation, said the Monument Marathon went about as well as it could for her team.

“Every year is completely different. This year our weather was perfect … and that makes it easier for runners,” she said. “When it’s easier for runners, it’s easier for all of us who are supporting the runners.”

In total, more than 500 people registered for the race and 481 competed. They could run in one of four races: a 5K race, full and half-marathons or, returning for a second year, a relay half-marathon.

Panhandle native Jennifer Urdiales brought her sisters Tawnya Ramirez and Stephanie Massey in from Aurora, Colorado, to run the relay with her. They dubbed themselves "The Sore Sisters."

“For having all grown up here, I think I can say we all saw different parts we wouldn’t have gone out and walked through … I’ve never been in the badlands area, and that was the leg that I ran, and I thought that was really cool to see,” Urdiales said.

The sisters all wore matching outfits: black shirts, with their team name on the front and their baby photos on the back, and floral leggings.

“I’m the youngest sister and I made them have matching outfits. Whether they wanted to or not, they were matching me,” Urdiales said, jokingly.

Just like last year, 17 teams of three participated in the relay. The half-marathon was the most popular race, with more than 200 participants.

Participants traveled from around half the U.S. states, and some even came from other countries. Most, however, were from Nebraska, Colorado or Wyoming.

This race saw neither record times nor quite as many participants as last year. Reisig said many runners in 2020 deferred running until the coronavirus pandemic had alleviated. Ruth Stabile, of Denver, was one of the people who was going to run the half-marathon in a previous year but delayed her run until now.

“It was good, I liked it. It was a beautiful course, kind of challenging, but I liked it,” she said. “…A few times I stopped to take pictures because that was more important than my pace.”

The scenery drew in other runners as well, particularly those who were looking to specifically race in Nebraska.

Rob and Cyndi Thomas traveled from Michigan to run the half-marathon. Cyndi has a goal of running in all 50 states, and Nebraska was number 26.

She said she loved the beauty of the area and the nice weather, while Rob enjoyed meeting people.

“The people here are amazing,” he said. “Everybody that we’ve met in Nebraska has been wonderful. Good, nice people, you know?”

Many runners were looking to set personal bests. “Hawaiian Shirt Ray” Churgovich from Colorado finished ninth overall in the full marathon. He said he was proud of his efforts on the course.

“I just came off a really bad Leadville (race), the first time I never finished at the Leadville Trail 100. My confidence level was down and, of course, I was spent after that. It was about four weeks ago,” Churgovich said. “I thought I would do a four-hour race (in Gering), maybe 3 hours, 50 minutes, and I did 3 hours, 58 minutes. That’s one of my fastest. It’s like everything clicked today.”

Everything clicked for race volunteers, as well. From bike marshals to aid station workers to waypoint station cheerleaders, it took the efforts of hundreds of people to make the Monument Marathon a success.

The WNCC Foundation works with partner agencies to finalize food and supplies, medals and prizes, volunteer placement and other aspects of the race. Platte Valley Companies, the marathon’s title sponsor since its inception, are among those most closely involved in organization. The Star-Herald is among the sponsors of the marathon.

Members of the foundation also have leading roles, “and this year we’ve done a lot of cross-training,” Reisig said. "Our volunteer coordinators have cross-trained with the supply coordinators so that if something happens … we’ve got that covered.”

The marathon has a steering team to look at infrastructure and a race crew to tackle things from a runner’s perspective. These latter two groups get together monthly to talk through race details.

During the race’s award ceremony, community members talked with runners about the importance of the foundation’s scholarship program and how their race participation benefits students’ lives.

“We may be a small college, but I tell you what, we produce some very high-quality students and we’re really proud to support them in that effort,” Mark Wickard, a member of the WNCC Foundation board, said. “If it wasn’t for you (the runners) and the participation in this Monument Marathon, we wouldn’t have the resources to be able to do that.”

Races over the past decade have raised around $450,000 for WNCC student scholarships. Reisig said this year’s fundraising total could potentially boost that amount to more than $500,000.

The marathon’s certification from the USA Track and Field Association (USATF) expires at the end of the year. A USATF course certifier is scheduled to visit the area to recertify the marathon course in the spring.

In the meantime, runners were asked through a survey what they think of the course, and if they might want any aspects changed. Reisig said she didn’t think anything would change, but the recertification proves an excellent opportunity to see what runners might suggest.

She said, “Each year, we try to build on the past and make it a little bit better every year.”