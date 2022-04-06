Behind the curtains, stage crew prepares for GHS production of ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’

While Gering High School students belted out their solos and choruses from the auditorium stage during musical rehearsal Tuesday evening, a whirlwind of activity happened behind the curtain. Five stage crew members rushed to prepare for the next scene change in the school’s production of “Bye, Bye Birdie.”

Sophomore Jada Whipple said, “This is (only) our second time going through the entire thing.”

While Whipple ran to stage left to help move a bench, sophomore Gracelyn Muggli dragged a wall on wheels toward stage right. Once the stage was finally set, they checked their task sheets to figure out the best way to move the next set pieces.

“As soon as one set is on, we’re already thinking about how to take it off to put the next one on, so there’s almost never a moment of peace,” Whipple said.

Once in a while, there is a particularly long scene, which allows the crew to bond during rehearsals.

“We have free time sometimes,” sophomore Preston Lenoir said. “When they’re rehearsing, doing stuff over and over again, we just hang out and chat or something. … The way I see it, it’s kind of a family.”

However, as the performance dates get closer, the stage crew’s job gets even more serious as all the tasks have to be completed in the dark with minimal verbal communication.

“It can be stressful at times,” Lenoir said. “Normally during our actual show, we wouldn’t be talking like this, especially this loud. It’s dark back here; you can hardly see anything. Not only that but you’re quiet; you’re whispering a lot.”

The stress can be fun, if you like keeping busy as Whipple does.

“I kind of like the stress because it’s so fast paced, and you just you just get things done,” she said.

Overall, it’s a great way to be involved in an activity at school without having to be in the spotlight. Plus you can make new friends along the way, the crew members said.

“If you want to be a part of the school, or be part of school activities, this is perfect for you,” Lenoir said. “I mean, if you don’t want to be out on the stage, you can always be backstage helping out, whether it’s getting ready for set or putting stuff on or taking stuff off or curtains, so if you want to just be involved but you don’t know a way, this is pretty much, I think, the perfect opportunity. That’s how I saw it, because I wasn’t really doing any school activities, so I figured stage crew was good.”

“We get a really close bond with each other even though we’re working together for like two months,” Muggli said. “We all get really close.”

“Bye, Bye Birdie” will take place April 21-23 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 per person.

