Being the person she didn’t have

No day is ever the same in the life of Nicole Lanning. That’s the way she likes it.

Her job responsibilities can shift from talking to students, talking to teachers, assessing cognitive and academic ability, and reviewing data are some of the things Lanning does day-to-day. Lanning is a school psychologist.

“It’s a very diverse role,” Lanning said.

Now, Lanning is leaving ESU-13 for a similar position at Scottsbluff Public Schools.

She was born and educated in South Dakota. She received a bachelor of science in psychology with a specialization in developmental psychology and a minor in women’s studies at South Dakota State University. She also earned a graduate degree and educational specialist degree in school psychology from the University of South Dakota.

She moved to Scottsbluff after she was offered work in the area. She said job prospects were better in western Nebraska than South Dakota.

“And I really wanted to get closer to the mountains, truthfully,” she said.

Initially, Lanning said personal experience drew her into the field of psychology.

