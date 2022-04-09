 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Big Fish’ a success as SHS students round out musical season with three shows

YOUTH SHS musical photo page

Edward Bloom (Ayden Reed) and his high school sweetheart Jenny Hill (Abigail Webb) dance together after they received homecoming king and queen.

With a cast and crew of around 145 students, Scottsbluff High School’s production of “Big Fish” might have been one of its largest musicals yet.

The musical followed Edward Bloom as he recalled the various stories he told his son, Will, throughout his childhood. Will had a hard time believing the fantastical stories, and spent much of his life at odds with his father. As Edward gets toward the end of his life, Will tried his best to understand his father and the stories he grew up hearing.

YOUTH SHS musical photo page

Will (John Mentgen) tells his son (Zack Rogers) about his father Edward and all the fantastical stories he would tell.

Students successfully performed three shows over the weekend, April 7-9. The production was almost entirely student-led, with students heading up many of the visual effects, costumes and backstage management.

YOUTH SHS musical photo page

Circus folk band together when the going gets tough during Scottsbluff’s performance of “Big Fish.”
YOUTH SHS musical photo page

Edward (Ayden Reed) tries to justify to his wife Sandra (Brooke Margheim) why their son Will (Micah Fitzke) is still awake at such a late hour.
YOUTH SHS musical photo page

Karl the giant (Breckden Holten) holed himself up in a cave because he didn't fit in. Edward Bloom (Ayden Reed) claimed to have helped him come back into society and not be ashamed of himself.
YOUTH SHS musical photo page

Will (John Mentgen) bumps heads with his wife Josephine (Lauren Fleenor) after getting excited about the gender reveal of their baby.
Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

