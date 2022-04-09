‘Big Fish’ a success as SHS students round out musical season with three shows

With a cast and crew of around 145 students, Scottsbluff High School’s production of “Big Fish” might have been one of its largest musicals yet.

The musical followed Edward Bloom as he recalled the various stories he told his son, Will, throughout his childhood. Will had a hard time believing the fantastical stories, and spent much of his life at odds with his father. As Edward gets toward the end of his life, Will tried his best to understand his father and the stories he grew up hearing.