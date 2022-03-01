'Big Fish' tickets are on sale now

SCOTTSBLUFF - Scottsbluff High School’s production of “Big Fish” will run April 7-9 at 7 p.m. in the Scottsbluff High School auditorium. Tickets are $13, or $11 if purchased before April 1.

Set in Alabama, the story shifts between two timelines. In the present-day real world, 60-year-old Edward Bloom faces his mortality while his son, Will, prepares to become a father himself. In the storybook past, Edward ages from a teenager, encountering a witch, a giant, a mermaid, and the love of his life, Sandra. The stories meet as Will slowly discovers the secret his father never revealed.

This year’s cast will also feature some local young talent. Micah Fitzke will play the part of young Will Bloom. Zack Rogers will play the role of Will Bloom’s young son. Members of the children’s ensemble will be Allison Aaberg, Traxton Adams, Drake Connell, Layla Figg, Adan Garcia, Elsie Harvey, Kynlee Kaufman, Rosa Morales, Rhyan Palomo, Lydia Rugroden, Simon Rugroden, Will Seymour and Katie Simmons.

The Scottsbluff High School vocal music instructor, Brad Ronne is directing his 29th high school musical this year, his 16th at Scottsbluff High School. “Big Fish” is a musical with fantastical storytelling. The show will come to life through exciting music, exciting costuming and amazing effects. The recently upgraded lighting system will be a strong tool in telling the story with full color and video effects.

Tickets are available for $13 on all nights of the show starting at 6 p.m. There will be an early bird discount during the month of March for $11. Ticket sales will begin March 1 for $11 at www.ronne.com.

