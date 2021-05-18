Blanco, Van Galder sign letters of intent with Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating

“The first talk was college, and he just wasn’t quite ready, I don’t think, for that,” Eddie Blanco said. “So this opened up for him and provided some opportunity to try something new.”

The neat thing about the apprenticeship opportunity, GVP co-owner Doneta Schlaepfer said, was that this basically is their college.

“People may not realize either, especially with plumbing, they don’t offer a college for plumbing, she said. “But if you want to go into plumbing, this really is your college. You get this training period. So, I mean, it is your college.”

Plumbing and HVAC jobs are in high demand everywhere, including within their own community, GHS skilled trades instructor Steve Land said.

“This is a great opportunity that we have in our community right at home, to employ these kids like that. A lot of people will end up having careers out of the mix,” he said.

Both Van Galder and Blanco said they are looking forward to learning all they can during their six-month apprenticeship and then eventually joining the staff full time.

“I’m excited to start with Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating and learn more about HVAC,” Van Galder said.

Blanco said, “I feel like it’s just a great opportunity for me to take a step right out of high school. ... I’m looking forward to learning a lot and be able to gain experience from people working there.”

