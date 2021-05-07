Blehm reflects on 38 years, teaching kindergarten

At the age of 47, Blehm’s husband died. As she navigated raising her family as a single parent, she said she was glad she earned her degrees to be able to continue to support her family’s needs.

During her time in education, she said her students have taught her patience, not to assume anything, how to accept them no matter where they are and the importance of relationships with her students.

“I’m a hugger and with COVID, that’s been really hard,” Blehm said.

Being a teacher who enjoys working hands-on with her students, the pandemic has posed a challenge.

“We have to be socially distanced and they have to wear masks, so I don’t get to see their smiles,” she said. “When we’re learning letter sounds, you can’t see their mouths making those sounds, so you don’t know if they’re making them correctly or not.”

Blehm also has an open door policy where she welcomes parents into the classroom, but the pandemic has limited such opportunities.

Still, her passion for education is fueled by her students’ interests to learn new concepts and the awe they experience daily.