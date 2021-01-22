BMS Builders Club donates to local outreach program

For at least the past 23 years, the Bluffs Middle School has held a large food drive for St. Agnes’ Valley Christian Neighbors in Need food pantry during the holiday season.

This year due to COVID-19, the food drive was unable to take place. After studying food insecurity in light of the pandemic, the BMS Builders Club, sponsored by Scottsbluff Kiwanis, usually hosts different fundraisers at the Kiwanis tree lot, decided to donate $400 to the St. Agnes program — over half of the club’s money.

“We can’t all get together, and, like, we can’t get stuff from other people’s homes to give other people stuff,” seventh grader and club president Adan Marquez said. “So, we decided to donate money so they can go buy stuff.”

Valley Christian Neighbors in Need is an outreach program of St. Agnes Church that helps families in crisis or in need throughout the community, according to director Pam Elledge. She said that BMS usually hosts a food drive that helps with their Christmas sharing program, which distributes food and gifts to around 100 families in the Valley.

Elledge said the BMS food drive was missed this year, but she was grateful that the Builders Club still decided to help out in another way.