BMS introduces mariachi band as extracurricular, starting this fall

Mariachi, which refers to the person, the group and the music, is coming the Bluffs Middle School for the 2022-23 school year.

Mexico is famous for mariachi, which began in Jalisco, Mexico, in the 1880s, according to the National Parks Service website. The rural tradition became commonplace in urban areas, with numerous musical styles with folk, African, Andalusian gypsy and Jarabe offering music for all listeners to enjoy.

With the support of a $1,800 Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation classroom grant, BMS orchestra instructor Ashley Hillman will bring the signature sound to the school as an extracurricular opportunity for students in grades 7-9. The grant allowed Hillman to purchase a Mexican vihuela (soprano guitar), a baja quinto (10-string guitar), an accordion, arpa (harp) and a bass guitarron (guitar). Students will also play trumpets, violins, violas and cellos to provide a full mariachi band experience.

“I just wanted to create another way for my students to be successful in multicultural music,” Hillman said. “There is a need for community outreach and I wanted to find a way to reach those people. I really think that mariachi music is beautiful and there’s a big emphasis on the strings — the viola, the violin and I teach those instruments everyday, so I felt like the mariachi would be a good fit.”

Hillman said about half of her music students are interested in participating in the mariachi band next school year. Those students auditioned for the band Monday and Tuesday.

“I was a little nervous to tryout, but then, I’ve always wanted to learn a Spanish instrument,” incoming seventh grader Katherine Johnson said.

While she doesn’t know much about the mariachi-style of music, she said she looks forward to playing alongside her sister, Rochelle.

“I’m excited because she plays the guitar and she can teach me a lot,” Johnson said. “Music is just my life right now. It keeps me up when I’m down.”

Incoming eighth grader Destiny Valles said she was inspired to audition for the mariachi band because of her late father, Enez Brady, who played guitar.

“I think it was because my dad used to play in a mariachi band and I thought it would be really good to try a group like he did,” she said.

Valles will play the viola, an instrument she’s played since fifth grade.

Hillman plans to introduce the program at the middle-school level to grow the program, with next school year’s freshman, eighth and seventh graders invited to audition.

“We’ll have a few years to perfect the skills here and figure out what we’re doing,” she said.

The students will practice weekly on Mondays from 7 to 7:30 a.m. before school and as the school year progresses, the band hopes to participate in community events and performances.

“I’m hoping we get invited to perform around town and also for Cinco de Mayo and some of those holidays and celebrations,” she said.

Johnson said she looks forward to the opportunities to play for the public.

“I think it would be really fun,” Johnson said. “I love performing.”

Valles also expressed excitement about performing for the community.

“I think it’s just about playing in front of the crowds,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to helping others and vibing with everyone.”

As the BMS mariachi band showcases its skills to the community, Valles hopes it inspires younger kids to get involved in music.

“I really hope that they start liking it and I hope little kids, that they might want to join one day or they get in involved in music,” Valles said. “Not a lot of people go into orchestra or band.”

She also hopes to share some of her culture with the community.

“A lot of people now don’t get to hear mariachi bands here anymore,” Valles said. “I’m hoping that we can bring out our culture even more and share it with the whole town.”

One challenge Hillman faces is learning how to play some of the instruments.

“I have to learn how to play the accordion and the harp and the guitarron and the baja quinto, so that I can effectively teach these students how to play them,” she said.

Hillman’s summer will focus on learning how to play those instruments. She is also hopeful members of the community will be willing to visit the school and work with the students.

“I hope the community respects this new type of music and that everyone can play it,” Hillman said. “You don’t have to be a certain nationality. I hope it unites us in music.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.