BMS MATHCOUNTS sends 9 to state

The 2022 Western Nebraska Chapter MATHCOUNTS Competition was held virtually on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Bluffs Middle School entered twelve students in the competition. 61 total students competed in the Western Nebraska Chapter. The top 12 students by place would advance to the in-person State MATHCOUNTS Competition that will be held at Lincoln East High School on March 19.

This year’s Bluffs Middle School MATHCOUNTS students set a new school record in the Team Round. The previous school record was 30 out of a possible 66 points. The new school record is 46.5 out of 66 points set by the team of Harrison Maser, Jacob Maser, Landen Heine, and Nicholas Roberts.

A school record nine Bluffs Middle School students (out of 61 total participants) have qualified for State MATHCOUNTS. State qualifiers were Harrison Maser, 1; Jacob Maser, 2; Landen Heine, 3; Nicholas Roberts, 5; Wyatt Nerud, 6; Ender Walker, 8; Josiah Bruner, 9; Jacob Green, 10 and Lily Croft, 11. The other participates were Traven Kinsey, 15; Parker Marlow, 17 and William Schlickbernd, 21.

