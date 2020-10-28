BMS orchestra's Spooktacular concert available to view on YouTube

As COVID-19 surges, schools are taking many of their activities virtual once again, including Bluffs Middle School’s Spooktacular.

Originally scheduled for a live performance on Oct. 27, the annual orchestra concert in which middle school instrumentalists dress up in their spookiest costumes was moved to a virtual format that aired Tuesday night on the BMS YouTube page.

Each grade dressed up in their costumes at school for their orchestra class and were filmed playing their songs.

“We usually do something all together at the end,” Orchestra director Ashley Hillman said. “But this year, with me having to record and just the way it worked out, we just had to do each group separately.”

Orchestra students in grades six through eight played songs like “Hot Cross Buns,” “Mary Had a Little A Lamb” and other beginner classics for their virtual show. Hillman said she usually starts her students in fifth grade, but because schools closed down in March, it was difficult to get proper practice in last spring.

“When we closed down schools in March, it was impossible to keep teaching them … we tried to do virtual Zoom lessons, but it was hard,” she said. “It’s really hard over Zoom, because learning an instrument is hands-on.”