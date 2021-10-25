BMS students holding annual fundraiser

“We’re doing (online orders) again this year just too kind of simplify things and cut down a little bit of the contact. Generally, we do sell more and make more when kids are collecting money and actually selling them that way. We thought it would be a wise move to carry that (online sales) on another year. I think Krispy Kreme was probably a little disappointed because we sell more (when students go door to door),” he said, jokingly.

“If my neighbor kid comes to my door, I can say yes, but then I have to give him $10 or $20 and buy my doughnuts. Now, I can say yes and you give me a slip to go online. Well, I can just throw the slip away and not order and that kid doesn’t know that I didn’t probably order,” he said. “I tell the students that if you want to sell more, you might have to ask more people. I said that’s a reality. Someone could say yes but really not. The other thing is true, and they might say yes and when they’re on their ordering they might actually buy three dozens and when they thought they were only going to maybe buy one. It could go both ways.”