BMS students holding annual fundraiser

Area residents can satisfy their sweet tooth with the Bluffs Middle School Krispy Kreme fundraiser now in full swing.
In 2019, the school set a record selling 4,020 dozen boxes of doughnuts. Because of the pandemic, the fundraiser was strictly done online for the 2020 fundraiser resulting in fewer orders, BMS science teacher Dave Griess, the fundraiser sponsor, said.
“We’re doing (online orders) again this year just too kind of simplify things and cut down a little bit of the contact. Generally, we do sell more and make more when kids are collecting money and actually selling them that way. We thought it would be a wise move to carry that (online sales) on another year. I think Krispy Kreme was probably a little disappointed because we sell more (when students go door to door),” he said, jokingly.
Students sold about 1,000 dozens last year.
“If my neighbor kid comes to my door, I can say yes, but then I have to give him $10 or $20 and buy my doughnuts. Now, I can say yes and you give me a slip to go online. Well, I can just throw the slip away and not order and that kid doesn’t know that I didn’t probably order,” he said. “I tell the students that if you want to sell more, you might have to ask more people. I said that’s a reality. Someone could say yes but really not. The other thing is true, and they might say yes and when they’re on their ordering they might actually buy three dozens and when they thought they were only going to maybe buy one. It could go both ways.”
Griess said he has also told students to have their parents ask their co-workers if they work in an office setting.
“If your parents work somewhere where there’s a lot of people, ask them to take it to work because those people will they’ll probably buy some. I know with my family, if I bring in something to the teachers’ lounge for a fundraiser, there’s going to be a couple teachers that buy something,” he said.
In the interest of drumming up more business, Griess said students will be given incentives to try to sell as many doughnuts as they can. The students selling the most doughnuts will earn $100, and second place will earn $50. In addition, each student who sells 10 dozens gets their name put into a drawing for prizes including Apple AirPods, a pair of Vans shoes and a $250 gift card donated by Krispy Kreme, Griess said.
“That helps a little with the motivation. Even if they don’t sell the most, who doesn’t want a $150 pair of AirPods? And it wouldn’t be all that much work,” he said.
Money from the fundraiser goes directly to the classes’ general fund, Griess said.
“The first thing we tell them is, the money goes back to you,” he said. “
The funds are used a lot of time for incentives for students achieving certain goals.
“Different grades do different things. In the past, we’ve done things like go to the skating rink, go to the corn maze, different things like that,” he said. “Our teachers can use it for incentives in their classes just for assignment completion or like if your class doesn’t have any missing assignments.”
People interested in ordering doughnuts can visit the Scottsbluff Public Schools website, www.sbps.net to access the ordering form.
Orders for Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be taken until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Pick up is set for Saturday, Nov. 13 from 7 to 10 a.m. Any orders not picked up will be donated.