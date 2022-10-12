 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BMS students to start Krispy Kreme fundraising next week

The Bluffs Middle School Krispy Kreme Fundraiser kicks off Oct. 17. Community Members can purchase donuts from BMS Students, online at www.sbps.net or by calling the BMS office.

 Sales will take place from Monday, beginning at 3 p.m. and continue through Nov. 4, concluding at 9 p.m. Doughnuts are $12 per dozen. 

Persons purchasing doughnuts can pick them up on Saturday, Nov. 12, 7 to 10 a.m., at BMS gym (enter through west doors).

Doughnuts not picked up on Saturday will be held at BMS until 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. After that time, all remaining doughnuts will be donated within the community.

