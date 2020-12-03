Board finishes interviews with Gibbon superintendent

Gering superintendent candidate Vern Fisher has been around the block.
His most recent gig is at Gibbon Public Schools as the superintendent where he’s been for three years. Before that, Fisher headed South Sioux City Community Schools in the eastern part of the state for seven years, was an assistant superintendent in Grand Island, a director and principal at Lincoln Public Schools, as well as a principal in Beatrice Public Schools and Jacksonville Independent School District in Texas.
He received his undergraduate degree from Midland Lutheran College, went on to complete his Master of education from the University of Texas-Tyler, and his doctorate in education administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Fisher told the Star-Herald that he’s been eyeing the Gering Public Schools superintendent position since Bob Hastings announced he would take a job in Kearney.
“(Hastings) and I know each other from an organization called Greater Nebraska Schools,” Fisher said. “And based on that relationship, I learned a little bit about Gering and the quality of education that occurs.”
Before his interview with the school board on Thursday night, Fisher spent the day visiting Gering school buildings and interviewing with staff. The board also asked Fisher — along with the other three candidates — to give a presentation on the strengths and weaknesses of the district.
In an interview with the Star-Herald this week, Fisher said that one major strength was the relationship between Gering schools and the Gering community. He points to the passage of two recent bonds as evidence for this claim.
That, Fisher said, and the growth of the Gering Public Schools Foundation.
“What I’m noticing is that, especially within the last five years or so, that there has been a strong commitment to growing the foundation, partnering with the community of caring to support the public schools,” he said.
Fisher also pointed to the school board as another strength of the district.
“The Board of Education is on the same page, there are no personal agendas, and it was fun watching the interaction with the six members of the Board of Education tonight,” Fisher said during his school board interview.
Like the other candidates, Fisher pointed to Gering’s budget — and its enrollment — as a weakness of the district. Also like the other candidates, Fisher said he supported following health officials’ advice and continuing a mask mandate for as long as it’s needed.
In Gibbon, Fisher said his district began with a mask recommendation only if social distancing wasn’t possible. But two weeks after school started, Fisher said he implemented a mask mandate in Gibbon.
While Fisher has taken a lot of positions over the last few decades, he said he’s committed to staying in Gering.
First, he has to be chosen by the board.
During his interview, Fisher detailed his transition plan with the board. He said that he’d meet twice a month with interim Superintendent Gary Cooper and the board president and vice-president at least once a month.
Fisher was the final interview out of four. While no official date for an announcement has been set, the board has said publicly they hope to have a new superintendent chosen by Christmas.
