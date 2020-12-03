Board finishes interviews with Gibbon superintendent

In an interview with the Star-Herald this week, Fisher said that one major strength was the relationship between Gering schools and the Gering community. He points to the passage of two recent bonds as evidence for this claim.

That, Fisher said, and the growth of the Gering Public Schools Foundation.

“What I’m noticing is that, especially within the last five years or so, that there has been a strong commitment to growing the foundation, partnering with the community of caring to support the public schools,” he said.

Fisher also pointed to the school board as another strength of the district.

“The Board of Education is on the same page, there are no personal agendas, and it was fun watching the interaction with the six members of the Board of Education tonight,” Fisher said during his school board interview.

Like the other candidates, Fisher pointed to Gering’s budget — and its enrollment — as a weakness of the district. Also like the other candidates, Fisher said he supported following health officials’ advice and continuing a mask mandate for as long as it’s needed.