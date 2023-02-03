ALLIANCE – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 4 to 6 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving one distribution per car.

To ensure safe access to the Senior Center located at 212 Yellowstone Ave., the Alliance Police Department is asking patrons to begin at the northeast corner of East Second Street and Yellowstone Avenue. Traffic will line up down East Second to Potash Avenue on the north side of the street. Please make sure to leave intersections open. Any overflow traffic will continue on Potash Avenue to East Third Street parking along the south curb on East

Third Street. Please stay in your vehicle at time of delivery.

If you are homebound, and unable to drive thru to pick up your food, please call Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293 to make your delivery arrangements by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Delivery services are only available to homebound individuals.

For more information about the food drive, please contact Angie Flesner at 308-762-1293.