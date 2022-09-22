Branching out: Panhandle students grow in tree knowledge

Area sixth graders filled the Wildcat Hills Nature Center for a day of hands-on learning for the annual Branch Out field trip on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“The purpose of Branch Out is to give sixth grade students the chance to benefit from the expertise, knowledge and passion of a number of local agencies that work with trees on a regular basis,” David Griess, professional learning coordinator for ESU 13, said.

Seven classes from Bridgeport, Minatare, Bayard and Morrill experienced a day all about Panhandle trees in activities organized by ESU 13 and Nebraska Game & Parks. Representatives from area agencies teamed up to man eight stations for the groups to rotate through — tree planting, the SNAG tree, tree products and benefits, build a tree, tree identification, urban canopy, forest health and forest firefighting.

Chilly temperatures and brisk winds kept the groups inside the nature center with the exception of three stations.

Emily Stine, from the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center, lead the tree identification process beginning inside the center before braving the outdoors.

The second outdoor station was tree planting with Todd Filipi and Ken Ridgeway from the North Platte Natural Resources District. Filipi began by holding an apple up to the students as a representation of our planet. He then cut away portions of the apple until a tiny sliver was left.

“We’re down to this little piece that we can actually grow food to sustain ourselves to live,” Filipi said. “We need to protect that little amount and one of the ways we do that is with trees.”

The chilly, windy station ended when the students huddled in a tight circles to plant a tree, water it, gave it a name and then sing it “Happy Birthday.”

The third outdoor station, a popular one for many of the students, was learning about forest health from Luke Gazak with Nebraska Game & Parks. The kids lined up to take a turn using a tree boring tool to sample a ponderosa pine trunk. Conversation sparked about the strong smell and signs of damage from beetles, even the cost of the boring tool.

“We looked it up earlier today, they’re over $300,” Gazak said to a group from Bridgeport.

The station creating the most noise was also the overwhelming favorite, Chrissy Land with the Nebraska Forest Service taught students the purpose of the layers of a tree trunk, limbs, leaves and roots. The organized chaos began after the lesson when Land handed out laminated cards. The cards assigned each student a role to act out.

“So you are the lateral roots, your legs are the roots going out laterally and you’re going to go schloooop,” Land said to Andrew Wimberly from Andrea Hort’s Morrill class.

After practicing their part with the help of Land, the group joined together to loudly exclaim their role with plenty of laughter thrown in.

Hort said her class enjoyed learning about trees and Mother Nature, and how they are important to us.

“This will tie in perfectly with our science unit on ecology and the environment that we are learning about right now,” she said.

Griess explained how the Branch Out field experience ties into the Nebraska College and Career Ready Standards for sixth grade science.

“For instance, in sixth grade, Nebraska students learn how to construct an argument based on evidence for how plant and animal adaptations affect the probability of successful reproduction,” he said. “Going around from station to station, I got to see students were given multiple opportunities to gather, analyze and communicate this evidence.”