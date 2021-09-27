 Skip to main content
Brent Holliday resigns from Gering Board of Education
Effective Sept. 15, Brent Holliday resigned from the Gering Board of Education after submitting a resignation email to Superintendent Nicole Regan and Board President BJ Peters two days prior.

In his letter, Holliday said, “I have enjoyed my 5 years being on the board but need to devote my time and attention to other obligations and commitments and I truly believe this is what is best for my family, the district and my business. I wish you the best as you move forward and lead the district into the future.”

Holliday’s resignation will be considered and acted on at the Tuesday, Sept. 28, Board of Education special meeting. Gering Public Schools released a statement ahead of the meeting regarding Holliday’s resignation: “We thank Mr. Brent Holliday for his five years of service to Gering Public Schools as a member of the Board of Education. We wish him the very best.”

The process for selecting Holliday’s replacement will also be discussed at the Tuesday meeting.

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

