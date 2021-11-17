Bridgeport FFA kicks off toy drive

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many organizations are starting to collect toys and other items for children in need.
Among those organizations is Bridgeport High School’s FFA which kicked off its annual toy drive campaign on Monday, Nov. 15.
The toy drive is being spearheaded by Jordan Wagner, an FFA officer at Bridgeport High School.
Wagner said she and the other FFA officers picked which events they wanted to take charge of.
“We wanted to be more involved (in the community),” she said. “We broke up the events and I chose the toy drive.”
Wagner said she wanted to be in charge of the toy drive for several reasons.
“I just thought it sounded fun and (helped me) be out in the community,” she said, “It also gets the community involved with the FFA, too.”
Wagner said they have made it easy for people to donate toys with collection boxes throughout Bridgeport. There are two boxes at the school offices, Box Butte General Hospital’s community center, Sonny’s Super Foods, Dollar General, 21st Century Equipment, Bomgaars and AA Feeds.
Residents in surrounding communities may also donate toys by dropping them off at any of those locations. New or gently used toys are welcome, Wagner said.
The toy drive runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.
Wagner said the toy drive makes a great impact on children in need in Bridgeport.
“There are definitely people in our community that appreciate the help,” she said.
She said it especially helps families who might not be looking forward to Christmas because of a lack of money.
“If you don’t get any presents, it’s not a fun time of year,” Wagner said.
There are other opportunities to make charitable donations during the holiday season.
Riverstone Bank is also taking donations of new or gently used toys at its annual Truck of Love. Toy donations can be made on Dec. 11 to 2 p.m. in the bank’s parking lot. New coat donations are also needed as well as non-perishable food items. Cash donations are also welcome.
Riverstone Bank also has its Tree of Names. Anyone wanting to participate can pick a child’s name off the tree to purchase at least one item on the wish list.
CAPWN is also asking for new coat donations. Those coats will be given to children in need.