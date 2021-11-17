Bridgeport FFA kicks off toy drive

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many organizations are starting to collect toys and other items for children in need.

Among those organizations is Bridgeport High School’s FFA which kicked off its annual toy drive campaign on Monday, Nov. 15.

The toy drive is being spearheaded by Jordan Wagner, an FFA officer at Bridgeport High School.

Wagner said she and the other FFA officers picked which events they wanted to take charge of.

“We wanted to be more involved (in the community),” she said. “We broke up the events and I chose the toy drive.”

Wagner said she wanted to be in charge of the toy drive for several reasons.

“I just thought it sounded fun and (helped me) be out in the community,” she said, “It also gets the community involved with the FFA, too.”

Wagner said they have made it easy for people to donate toys with collection boxes throughout Bridgeport. There are two boxes at the school offices, Box Butte General Hospital’s community center, Sonny’s Super Foods, Dollar General, 21st Century Equipment, Bomgaars and AA Feeds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}