Bridgeport Public Schools has selected high school principal George Schlothauer as its next district superintendent.

The school board approved a two-year contract for Schlothauer, which will begin during the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

“I’m very excited to continue being a part of Bridgeport Public Schools,” said Schlothauer. “We have a great school system and an extremely supportive community, and they both work really well together, which makes this a great opportunity.”

Schlothauer has a long background in education across the valley area. Before his two-year stint as principal of Bridgeport High School, he served as director of alternative education at ESU-13, where he oversaw the VALTS program, education for students at the juvenile detention center, LifeLink program and Meridian School. Before that, Schlothauer worked in Gering Public Schools for 12 years as a teacher and elementary school principal.

What makes Bridgeport special in Schlothauer’s eyes is the aforementioned support that its community shows for education, he said.

“Not only the businesses, but the families in the community have been nothing but supportive in everything we do. We have such a great partnership with both as a school system,” he said.

Schlothauer will be stepping into the shoes of current superintendent Chuck Lambert, who Schlothauer said has put the district in an excellent position for continued advancement.

“We’re very progressive, both academically and athletically. Mr. Lambert has put us in a great position in so many ways, and I just want to continue to build on what has happened here during his time,” he said.

Schlothauer’s first order of business will be interviewing candidates to replace him as principal at Bridgeport High School, which he sees as another opportunity to move the district forward.

“You want the right fit for the community,” he said. “After being here for two years, I have a good idea of who will fit well. I also want someone that I can mentor and bring on board.”