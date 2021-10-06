Bridges series examines poverty

Bridges Out of Poverty: Institutional Lens will be offered on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

It is the second of four in the Bridges series. Bridges: Institutional Lens is an in-depth extension of the Bridges Out of Poverty workshop, introducing change strategies for agencies, organizations and other institutions that work with people who live in poverty.

Bridges Out of Poverty is a national program series designed to help a community understand, alleviate, and work with those in poverty. Bridges believes that organizations and communities who want to reduce poverty must first understand the mindset of the people they serve. The ultimate goal is to increase the likelihood of moving from welfare to work, especially for those living in generational poverty, families who have lived in poverty for at least two generations.

Funding for the Bridges series and speakers is from several sources: The Medica Foundation, Western Nebraska Community College, Panhandle Partnership, the Alliance Ministerial Association, United Way of Western Nebraska, CAPstone, Community Action Partnership of Nebraska, and the Alliance Poverty Task Force.