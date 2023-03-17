Local school districts and first responders gathered at Gering High School on Friday for a special training on pieces of its school safety plan designed to reunify parents and students in the vent of an emergency.

The training on Standard Reunification Method (SRM) was organized by the Nebraska Department of Education and featured training specialists from the “I Love U Guys” Foundation. Participants were given the opportunity to practice how to reunite children with their families during mock emergency incidents.

NDE School Safety and Security Director Jay Martin said, “We’re teaching the school district folks, as well as law enforcement, first responders, custodial staff, all staff that might be involved in reunifying kids with their parents after an incident."

The reunification training was a first for many of the west Nebraska schools that were represented at the event, including host district Gering. Gering Public Schools Superintendent Nicole Regan said that the importance of such training has become even more apparent to her and her team following the hoax shooting call that targeted Gering High School and many other schools across the state on March 2.

“Experiencing that swatting has opened our eyes to what we’re doing in our drills that’s working really well and what areas we need to get better at,” she said. “Having this training come to us maximizes our ability to keep our community safe as well as our students.”

Martin explained that training and drills like the ones being completed on Friday are necessary so that all parties involved know what to expect in the event that an emergency situation does arise.

“It’s just like any kind of practice,” he said. “Football practice, music practice, drama practice. Why do we practice? To get better. So when the actual incident, actual game, or actual musical comes, you’re ready to go. We want to be ready when these things actually occur.”

Like any good practice, the training exercise completed on Friday was repeated several times, with participants assuming different roles each time. Martin said that this was an important opportunity for school staff and first responders to put themselves in the shoes of everyone who becomes embroiled in an emergency situation.

“We want to make sure everyone has that perspective of what it’s like to be a student, a staff member, a first responder. Everyone is going to react to those roles differently, but being able to put yourself in someone else’s shoes is really what it’s about,” he said. “Everyone has a different idea of how these things happen, and understanding each of these roles helps with that process.”

To that end, “I Love U Guys” Foundation instructor, and father of four, Andrew Arnold explained that it’s important for parents to be active partners in their school’s safety planning.

“One of the big things we really ask the community in regards to this is to communicate with the schools, and we ask the schools to communicate with the parents," he said. "We do that so the parents can learn the process and trust it."

Arnold said parents are often understandably anxious in the aftermath of an emergency event, which can lead to a breakdown in protocol that can make matters worse.

“We’ve seen parents start to swarm to the site, and it actually winds up complicating the response by both the law enforcement entities involved and the schools,” he said. “By knowing the process, we’re hoping that parents can trust the process and wait to get direction from their school authorities of where they can get their child.”

Arnold’s best advice for concerned parents was to open a dialogue with their child’s school about policies and procedures regarding emergency events, as their partnership is vital in ensuring the safety of all involved parties.