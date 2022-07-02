Broadening health care knowledge: 11 SHS HOSA students compete at international conference

Scottsbluff High School and Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) future health professional members enjoyed an educational opportunity last week as they attended the 45th annual International HOSA Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jennifer Hare, the SHS HOSA adviser, traveled with 11 students to the conference, which was held June 22-25. The conference was held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. It featured competitive events focused on leadership, professional and technical skills as well as education seminars, workshops and exhibits.

“It was an opportunity to meet people from across the globe with similar goals,” Hare said. “In addition, the general sessions provided recognition and opportunity for all HOSA members.”

The conference was attended by over 10,000 HOSA members from across the country and world.

Senior Madysen Powell, who also a HOSA Nebraska state officer, said the conference featured a variety of sessions students could choose to attend, which helped her learn more about careers in the health care industry.

“We were given the opportunity to go to educational symposiums and a lot of different activities through HOSA to broaden our educational opportunity,” Powell said.

She sat in on a "Guess Who" panel with five health care professionals. After they provided a brief description of their jobs, students used pre-answered questions to determine their jobs before a question and answer session.

“I enjoyed that session because we were able to talk about some areas of health care that aren’t talked about a lot like podiatry and wound specialization, which was very interesting,” she said.

Following high school, Powell wants to become a radiologic technologist, also knowns as radiographers, performing imaging on patients.

The Bearcats competed in health care career display, medical math, epidemiology, behavioral health, home health aide, nursing assistant and HOSA bowl events.

“Several of the events start with a first round and then a small number of competitors move onto the second round,” Hare said. “Scottsbluff HOSA is proud to share that Alyssa Spurgeon moved onto the second round of Home Health Aide.”

Powell competed in a written test over epidemiology, after qualifying at the state leadership conference.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking but also kind of cool,” Powell said. “You had to be the best of the best to be able to go and I felt honored to be able to say I competed against the best in the world.”

Aside from the opportunities available at the conference, the students explored Nashville. They toured backstage of the Grand Ole Opry and rode the General Jackson Riverboat down the Cumberland River.

“That resort was beautiful. Being able to walk around and enjoy the place we were in was amazing,” Powell said. “We got to tour backstage of the Grand Ole Opry house and that was really cool. We were very fortunate.”

Hare said the conference was a meaningful learning and networking opportunity for students, which was made possible by the support from local businesses and community.

“Scottsbluff HOSA is very appreciative of the several local businesses and community members who assisted in sponsoring the event with donations and purchasing from our cookie dough fundraiser,” she said. “This helped cover half of the costs for the students and the students and their families covered the remainder.”

Powell has been a HOSA member throughout high school and said the organization has afforded her opportunities to learn more about the healthcare industry.

“I think this conference gave the students who were able to go just a better look into areas of health care that not every chapter or state would be able to get exposed to because not every state has the same opportunities as everyone else,” she said.

HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. Its mission is to empower future health professionals lead the global health community, through education, collaboration and experience. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.

