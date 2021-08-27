Building repairs, renovations slated to wrap up in a month or two

After over a semester of tiptoeing around the North Gym at the Gering Junior High due to damages from a water main leak back in December 2020, the gym, as well as the concessions area on the west side, are looking to be fully repaired, up and running by late September, early October, according to Gering Public Schools communications director Jennifer Sibal.

The water main leak was discovered early December and forced students to move to online learning, which principal Shawn Seiler said they were prepared for thanks to COVID. Still, it was nearly a week before repairs were good enough to allow people back in the building — and not everything was completely fixed.

Seiler said the moment students were out for the summer, engineers, construction workers and plumbers flooded into the building to address the additional damage in the gym caused by the leak.

These damages included the settling of many of the walls in the northwest part of the building, developing cracks and fissures. The district brought in engineers to measure how much the walls had moved, and if they’d move any more. Once they determined they were done settling, a contractor company came in to fill the cracks.

“Through this whole process, there was settling through all of this (the north gym and surrounding hallways and areas),” Seiler said.