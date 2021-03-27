Building the school’s musical set has become tradition for four community members

Still, both Raul and Phillips can be pretty meticulous at times, and after working together for so long, they often can finish each other’s – set pieces.

“When we’re cutting something, and he’s up in the air or I’m up in the air, the other guy is already thinking about the next piece, which really saves time,” Raul said. “That’s why we’ve gotten so fast because we’re kind of in each other’s heads a little bit, which is scary.”

The men will also joke that the five of them make a good team because while they build, the women make it look good.

“Raul and I joke with the ladies that we build it; they make it pretty,” Phillips said with a laugh.

The friendship between the two couples came to be thanks to the musical, and they all continue to stay in touch outside musical season. But it never would have happened without their dedication to the kids.

“I know I can speak for all of us here, the kids are why we do this. Every year when we get one of the major pieces done, (we see) their eyes light up,” Phillips said. “… And it’s fun.”

“The kids are great,” Richardson said. “You watch the kids grow and what Brad does when he works with the kids and how this all comes together for them.”

Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.ronne.com. The show runs April 8-10. Tickets will be sold as pods, or groups of up to eight seats to provide social distancing between different family groups.

