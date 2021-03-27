Building the school’s musical set has become tradition for four community members

Every Wednesday night and Saturday morning for the past couple months, Angie and Raul Aguallo, along with Scott Phillips and Pamela Richardson, have been in the Scottsbluff High School auditorium working to make the set of ‘Oklahoma!’ come alive.
This is the 11th show the Aguallos have led the set building for Scottsbluff’s musical. It’s Phillips’ seventh and Richardson’s sixth. None of them have children in the musical.
“We started, it was the 2011 musical ‘Aida,’ as parents and just didn’t know we’d like it,” Angie said. “And then Mr. Ronne asked us to come back, so we’re still here.”
It turned out they actually really enjoyed building the sets, and now they look forward to musical season every year.
“We look forward to this every year,” Phillips said. “It’s like the beginning of November-December, we’re like, ‘OK, what’s the show going to be? When do we get to start building?’”
The four of them, plus musical director Brad Ronne, would begin by watching an adaptation of the musical Ronne liked and then discuss ideas for their own set. Ronne said he often comes up with crazy ideas, and they have never once turned him down.
“The wilder the idea I come up with, they’re like, ‘OK, let’s do it,” he said. “And in 11 years, I’ve come up with some pretty crazy, stupid ideas, and I’ve never once heard, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’”
In the past, they’ve built a pool to catch water they’ve dumped on the set for rain for "Singing in the Rain," flowers that droop when farted on for "Shrek" and even a huge Rapunzel tower for "Into the Woods."
While this year’s show, "Oklahoma!" doesn’t require a ton of fantastical creations, they’ve still managed to make some innovative set pieces, including the frame of a schoolhouse that folds up and can be rolled onto the stage.
What’s more, none of these adults do construction for a living.
Raul is the airport director at West Nebraska Regional Airport, Angie is a teacher at Bluffs Middle School, Phillips is an owner at Intralinks and Richardson is a psychologist.
“When you’re working behind a desk all day long and work with your mind all day long, being able to work with your hands is nice,” Raul said. “Including Brad, we all have some kind of construction background. We’ve all remodeled our houses. … So, we like to do this kind of stuff.”
Set building isn’t exactly the same as a home renovation, they said. Raul often reminds Phillips, who wanted to make sure everything was exactly perfect when he began, that it doesn’t have to be.
“This is something Raul and I — he looks at me every year and says this. He says, ‘Scott, it has to look good from 50 feet,’” Phillips said. “‘It doesn’t have to be perfect.’”
Still, both Raul and Phillips can be pretty meticulous at times, and after working together for so long, they often can finish each other’s – set pieces.
“When we’re cutting something, and he’s up in the air or I’m up in the air, the other guy is already thinking about the next piece, which really saves time,” Raul said. “That’s why we’ve gotten so fast because we’re kind of in each other’s heads a little bit, which is scary.”
The men will also joke that the five of them make a good team because while they build, the women make it look good.
“Raul and I joke with the ladies that we build it; they make it pretty,” Phillips said with a laugh.
The friendship between the two couples came to be thanks to the musical, and they all continue to stay in touch outside musical season. But it never would have happened without their dedication to the kids.
“I know I can speak for all of us here, the kids are why we do this. Every year when we get one of the major pieces done, (we see) their eyes light up,” Phillips said. “… And it’s fun.”
“The kids are great,” Richardson said. “You watch the kids grow and what Brad does when he works with the kids and how this all comes together for them.”
Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.ronne.com. The show runs April 8-10. Tickets will be sold as pods, or groups of up to eight seats to provide social distancing between different family groups.