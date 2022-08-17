Bulldogs staff, students excited for school year as students return for first day of school

While Gering Public Schools staff have been in their classrooms preparing for the upcoming school year, nothing compares to the energy of welcoming their students back into the classroom. The Bulldogs did just that Wednesday morning as over 1,900 students returned on the first day of school.

For Northfield Elementary School Principal John Wiedeman, the first day of school is full of excitement.

"We are very excited about the beginning of a new school year at Northfield," Wiedeman told the Star-Herald. "We have an amazing staff who are ready to meet their new students and families and have put countless hours into getting ready to welcome them to a new year."

As part of building that community, Wiedeman greeted every student with a cheerful good morning, catching up with students about how their summers went and introducing himself to the new Bulldogs.

Many students arrived holding their parents’ or grandparents’ hands before dashing off to find teachers and reunite with friends. While the organized chaos had a high noise level, some students were quiet in the crowd.

Chayce Schmidt has walked to Northfield many times along with his sister entering the fifth grade, but his trek was slower this time as he made his way to the kindergarten line for the first time.

“We live across the street and normally he just runs to play on this playground and today, I was kind of having to help him walk, but he knew that big sister was doing it,” Schmidt’s mom, Katie Hill, said. “He was nervous, but he’s ready.”

Hill was having a first day experience as a kindergarten parent and a last first day experience as the mother of a fifth grader.

“First day of kindergarten, it’s all the feels,” Hill said. “It’s the start of one and then my daughter is in fifth grade so it was the start of the end of her elementary time. It’s a lot, but it’s cool.”

Wiedeman said the staff are focused on building relationships; providing a safe and caring environment for students, staff and families; and ensuring every student learns at high levels.

“We say it every day together, but today is a good day to be a Bulldog,” Wiedeman told.

Geil Elementary principal Angela Morris said she was also excited for the start of another school year.

“I love the beginning of the school year and all the possibilities it brings,” Morris said. “New learning and growing ready to happen academically, socially, and emotionally, not only for just our students but also for our teachers, staff and district as well.”

Morris said teaches and staff are also excited to expand their Geil family by welcoming preschool students to the school community.

Lincoln Elementary principal Pam Barker said it is a privilege to be part of the Lincoln community that strives to build relationships that support students’ academic and social-emotional needs.

"Our goal at Lincoln Elementary is to work collaboratively to provide a rich learning environment, foster independent thinkers, and promote a culture of safety and respect," she said. "I hope that all children will love school in a learning environment that is positive, safe, caring, as well as a fun place to learn and grow."

Barker is excited to welcome families back into the building as well with classroom visitations, invitations to open houses and grade-level parent meetings.

She welcomed all the Lincoln students in the gymnasium at 8:15 a.m., where she shared the rules of the school.

As the students arrived for the first day of school, many walked while they talked with their friends.

“I liked when we walked around the school,” said Lincoln first grader Jaydyn Albertson. “I want to explore the school.”

Albertson said she looks forward to earning good grades this year.

Superintendent Nicole Regan stood alongside Lincoln Elementary teachers at the bus stop outside of the school Wednesday morning. Throughout the morning she was greeted by students who expressed excitement to be back.

"They all had a story about their favorite teacher," she said. "...It doesn't seem like we were out that long, but (the students) seem so renewed, restored, refreshed and ready to learn. That's exciting."

Regan will begin her second year as the district's superintendent and hopes staff and students can continue to build off of last year's successes.

"We ended on such a strong year and to start again in my second year on the success that we built throughout last year is important," Regan told the Star-Herald. "We had a strong build of enrollment in our dual-credit courses at WNCC (Western Nebraska Community College) and we added two additional classrooms to our preschool. There is excitement about the increase in our enrollment and our students coming back to school."

With students back in the classrooms for another year of learning, Wednesday was a good day to be a Bulldog.