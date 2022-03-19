Businesses partner to support Scottsbluff High School diesel tech program

The Scottsbluff High School diesel tech program began as a pilot program a year ago and is seeing growth in its second semester.

Cheyanne Marcy, community partner coordinator with Aulick Industries, told the Star-Herald that the program coordinates local diesel industry businesses that collaborate to offer training opportunities for a combined 20 SHS students. The six businesses, which usually are in competition with one another but partner for the SHS program, are: Aulick Industries, 21st Century Equipment, Floyd’s Truck Center, Inland Truck Parts Company, Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co. and Nebraska Machinery Company.

SHS Principal Justin Shaddick said the program was initiated when several business and industry partners expressed concern over the local labor shortage in the diesel technology industry.

“As an educational institution that is proud of our community relationships and seeking to provide student opportunities, we began discussing how we could design a program to increase student interest and skill to create a steady stream of students entering the diesel technology labor market,” he said.

The program has evolved into sessions lead by representatives of the community partners and concludes with roundtable interviews. Students are given a tour of the collaborating business before beginning their learning in the Derek Deaver Diesel shop or Triple D’s shop at Aulick Industries.

“This is a space donated by Aulick Industries in recognition of Mr. Deaver ... for his efforts as a loyal SHS teacher to bring back skilled trades career pathways,” Marcy said.

Marcy explained the students began the semester learning the importance of shop safety with Trevor Neumann of 21st Century Equipment and moved on to building wet kits with James Miller and Rory Schanaman of Aulick Industries. Tony Brown with Murphy Tractor expounded on the concept of hydraulic pumps and diesel engine components. Students are currently in the process of learning basic electrical systems lead by Travis Hedman of Inland Truck Parts. The final session will involve precision diagnostics of tractors and implements with power take-off activation lead by 21st Century’s James Hintergardt.

“We go through an interview process at the end of the year to kind of get the kids warmed up to what it’s going to be like to go through an actual interview process,” Neumann said.

Bob Sorok with Nebraska Machinery Company said the interview is in a roundtable format with representatives from each business partner in the diesel tech program.

“I was completely blown away with how well some of these students did,” he said. “I mean, they were sharp with their resumes, they asked me questions and I asked them questions that they answered correctly. They were very well prepared and it was a really neat thing to see.”

The building block program has established internships at partnering businesses for students to advance their knowledge. Both Neumann and Sorok said they have been impressed with the dedication and work ethic of the interns at their respective businesses. Both 21st Century and Nebraska Machinery Company have sponsorships available for students to their technical education programs. The SHS program is a segue for participating students to earn sponsorships from the six business partners or transition to the diesel tech program offered at WNCC in an effort to build the workforce in the Panhandle community.

Juniors from SHS working on basic electric systems in the Triple D shop Friday afternoon agreed the best part of the program was the no text books, hands-on learning aspect.

Kaden Carlson said the program gives “amazing opportunities for our future in these companies. You can get a job right out of high school with (the partnering companies) doing things like this.”

Christian Fees said that deciding what he liked most was a hard question.

“It’s all hands-on with no textbooks ... I am absolutely looking forward to next year.”

Grace Hurd said she was really looking forward to the technology portion from 21st Century Equipment that will end the hands-on portion of the semester.

“With 21st Century John Deere as well as NMC Cat, it’s not just turning wrenches and getting greasy and oily,” Neumann said. “There is a lot of computer work. What we do now on the technology side of things is incredible.”

Both Neumann and Sorok described the work that Aulick Industries has done to advocate for the program and to donate their space and time as absolutely amazing.

“I am extremely grateful to our business partners who took on roles providing instruction, equipment and facilities for our students to gain real-world experience that correlates to high-wage, high-demand occupations,” Shaddick said. “This has provided an amazing opportunity for our students and in turn, I hope it yields a productive workforce that will benefit our community and employers.”

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.