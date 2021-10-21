 Skip to main content
C.A. Story Foundation is accepting grant applications
C.A. Story Foundation is accepting grant applications

SIDNEY - The C.A. Story Foundation is now accepting applications for 2021 grants. This foundation was founded by C.A. Story, a former insurance and real estate businessman in Sidney, Nebraska.

Those applying for a grant must qualify by being a benevolent non-profit organization organized under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and must provide a Federal Identification Number (FIN), plus proof of eligibility under the code above. Entities applying must reside in one of the following eleven (11) Nebraska counties: Duel, Cheyenne, Kimball, Banner, Morrill, Garden, Scottsbluff, Box Butte, Sioux, Dawes, and Sheridan. Distribution of funds will be made in late Dec. 2021.

The deadline for submitting applications is Nov. 30, 2021. Application requests can be sent to castoryfoundation@gmail.com

