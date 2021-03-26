Calibraska Arts Initiative coming back to Nebraska

Now that being the director of the Calibraska Arts Initiative is her full-time job, Larsen-Dockray is constantly looking for new ways to provide students access to the arts and leaders in the industry. She often recalls what it was like for her when she was younger and didn’t have that same kind of access.

“When I was a kid growing up and really interested in pursuing some of this stuff, I had no idea, really, what I was signing up for,” she said. “Having somebody who is doing it that you can talk to and actually find out information in advance is so important. So when I see that happening with kids in the classes with the teaching artists and myself, it’s just that big ‘pay it forward’ sort of love that I feel.”

Her classes are not just for school-aged children though. Most of the classes offered through the program can be taken by all ages. In fact, Larsen-Dockray encourages taking the classes, whether your goal is to head into the industry or not.