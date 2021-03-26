Calibraska Arts Initiative coming back to Nebraska

After the pandemic forced Erica Larsen-Dockray to think outside the box, the former Nebraska woman has been working on a bunch of new initiatives to reach even more people across the state of Nebraska with her Calibraska Arts Initiative this summer.
Larsen-Dockray, who grew up just outside Scottsbluff, began the summer program back in 2013 as a way to bring professionals in the creative art industry to Nebraska to teach various classes to students of all ages. Classes include everything from animation to creative writing to hip hop and more.
Larsen-Dockray uses her connections in Los Angeles and at CalArts, where she earned her master’s degree in experimental animation and integrated media, to bring fellow teaching artists to the Midwest.
“I just work with these really amazing people out here in LA, and they love the idea of coming to Nebraska,” she said. “They’re just really excited to connect with folks in the Midwest. ... Such a big part is this cultural exchange aspect of the program.
Last year, Larsen-Dockray moved the entire program online due to the coronavirus pandemic. This opened up a new opportunity for teaching classes through her summer program.
“A whole new avenue opened last year, when I went online,” she said. “My friends and my peers and my connections out here with folks who are currently working in the industry were able to offer workshops because they were online.”
Larsen-Dockray said she and one of her former students, Zekkeraya El-magharbel, will still be traveling to Nebraska this summer for a tour of in-person animation classes. The tour begins in Lincoln at the Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts from June 7-18. Then they will head to North Platte and teach at the Mid Plains Community College from June 21-July 2. Finally, they will end at the West Nebraska Arts Center in Scottsbluff with the program running from July 5-16.
This year, Larsen-Dockray, in partnership with Nebraska 4-H, will also be piloting an additional feature to the program, which she hopes will provide more access to students who want to take the classes but are either busy during those times or don’t live in the nearby areas.
The idea is to provide different “satellite sites” through extension offices for students who don’t have access to the in-person tour. These sites would provide students similar tools from the animation backpacks that Larsen-Dockray uses in the tour and would allow these students to Zoom into the Calibraska tour classes. Buffalo County with support from 4-H and the Kearney Area Community Foundation will be the pilot site this summer.
“It’s online,” she said. “I know it’s not quite the same, but with what’s going on with the Zoom equipment, and there’s apps that we can use for animation that weren’t available a couple years ago. So, I’m almost 100% able to offer the same class entirely online with materials that you can find at home.”
Now that being the director of the Calibraska Arts Initiative is her full-time job, Larsen-Dockray is constantly looking for new ways to provide students access to the arts and leaders in the industry. She often recalls what it was like for her when she was younger and didn’t have that same kind of access.
“When I was a kid growing up and really interested in pursuing some of this stuff, I had no idea, really, what I was signing up for,” she said. “Having somebody who is doing it that you can talk to and actually find out information in advance is so important. So when I see that happening with kids in the classes with the teaching artists and myself, it’s just that big ‘pay it forward’ sort of love that I feel.”
Her classes are not just for school-aged children though. Most of the classes offered through the program can be taken by all ages. In fact, Larsen-Dockray encourages taking the classes, whether your goal is to head into the industry or not.
“Especially with animation, I like to call it a gateway art because it involves sound, it involves writing, it involves drawing, it involves performance, it involves acting and color and physics and science. It involves so much in it, and I think that’s what I really love about teaching it is that any kid or any adult who may not be like, ‘I want to be an animator’ can still learn so much by learning animation.” Larsen-Dockray said. “When you start thinking about switching your brain from being a media producer than just a consumer, it changes how you look and interact with media.”
Early registration for all the classes is now open and closes on April 15. For more information on the classes, to sign-up or to donate, visit www.calibraska.org or contact Calibraska at info@calibraska.org or call 308-631-5704 (NE) or 661-670-8663 (CA).