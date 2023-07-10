A Panhandle native and animation professional comes home every summer in an effort to share opportunities in the arts with kids in the Scottsbluff area.

Erica Larsen-Dockray was born and raised north of Scottsbluff and graduated from Mitchell High School before leaving Nebraska to pursue an education and career as an animator in California. Ten years ago, a relative gave her an idea that quickly grew into an expansive program that connects creative professionals in Los Angeles with creative kids in western Nebraska.

“My sister-in-law asked me if I wanted to teach an animation workshop while I was back home visiting. I had been teaching animation in LA where I live for quite a while, so it was a no-brainer,” she said.

That first workshop took place in 2013, and its success led to another the following year. Larsen-Dockray began bringing a few more folks along for the ride, which began to solidify a partnership between two states that previously had very little to do with each other.

“That brought in a whole other element of introducing western Nebraska —rural Nebraska — to folks who had never been to Nebraska. Some of them had never even been to the Midwest,” she said. “Since then, I’ve had over 30 different teaching artists come to Nebraska to teach, and we’ve expanded to North Platte, Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha.”

Though animation has remained the main focus of the Calibraska Arts Initiative, courses have also been offered on acting, creative writing, film, music videos and much more. Larsen-Dockray said that her programs show Nebraska kids that there are careers in these creative fields that they might not have considered due to lack of access in their hometowns.

“When I grew up and went to Mitchell, you kind of had to figure out on your own how to pursue a career in the creative industries,” she said. “Now I work with these kids. I see myself in them. They’re so excited to learn all of this stuff and they’re so grateful that they can actually talk to someone who does the thing they’re interested in, but so far removed from.”

Aside from meeting industry professionals like Larsen-Dockray, Calibraska participants get an opportunity to meet other kids in their community who share their interests. Often, these are students from other schools that they would have no way of encountering and befriending if not for attending a Calibraska program.

Those local connections have remained a personal priority for Larsen-Dockray as well. She said that bringing what she has learned back to the state of Nebraska and contributing to the community she still calls home are a blessing for which she’s grateful. Even after spending so many years in California, she sings the praises of the Platte River Valley and the people who live there.