Candidate for the UNL Extension Dean & Director will visit area Saturday for an open forum

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources is excited to announce the selection of the priority candidate in the search for the next dean and director of Nebraska Extension. Charles Stoltenow will be at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff from 12 – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov 13.

Stoltenow currently serves as assistant director of Extension for Agriculture and Natural Resources at North Dakota State University. Prior to joining NDSU Extension in 1996, he worked as a veterinarian and epidemiologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He has also worked in private practice as an equine veterinarian. He has a bachelor’s degree in animal science from North Dakota State University and received his doctoral degree in veterinary medicine from Iowa State University.

“Charlie is a forward-looking leader who is extremely passionate about Extension, its mission and its future,” said Mike Boehm, NU Vice President and Harlan Vice Chancellor for UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “I am thrilled to welcome him back to Nebraska for this next step in our search for a new permanent dean and director of Nebraska Extension.”

The Forum and lunch is open to the community to meet Stoltenow, ask questions and learn more about his vision for Nebraska Extension.

Learn more and RSVP at unl.edu/dean-director-nebraska-extension