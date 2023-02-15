The Western Community College Area Board of Governors received an update on the ongoing presidential search at Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday.

Angela Provart of the Pauly Group helped finalize the list of nine candidates for first-round interviews at a special meeting on Wednesday morning. This pool was selected from a much wider field of 42 applicants by the Presidential Search Committee, which will also conduct the first round interviews in March.

Also, Provart and the search committee also finalized the questions that will be used in the first-round interview process.

Presidential Search Committee Chair Karen Anderson said that the search committee was impressed with the overall applicant pool.

“They were quality candidates and there was a lot of variety, great expertise, and experience,” she said. “It was difficult to narrow it down, and 42 (candidates) is a very impressive number.”

Anderson said that reviewing the numerous applicants was one of the largest tasks she’s undertaken as a member of the WCCA Board of Governors. She praised the dedication of the search committee who have worked alongside her so far.

“We have 11 on the committee that did their due diligence and a lot of homework before we got to today," Anderson said. "We’ve been working since last fall to get everything in place."

Anderson and the rest of the search committee will select three to four finalists after the first round of interviews, which are expected to be approved by the board at its next meeting in March.

The board conducted additional business during its own regular meeting on Wednesday afternoon, such as hearing an enrollment report from WNCC Enrollment Research Analytics Director Arich Knaub.

Knaub’s report detailed several highlights from his analysis of the college’s enrollment numbers from both the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 semesters. Data showed that the majority of WNCC students come from Scotts Bluff County, but that students representing 20 states outside of Nebraska are in attendance at the college, in addition to 70 international students.

Knaub also pointed out a notable increase in high school dual enrollment, which now accounts for nearly 38% of WNCC’s overall enrollment in Spring 2023. He said that this trend is healthy for the college, as nearly 18% of students who took dual enrollment courses during the previous school year are still enrolled at WNCC today.

The report also showed that the demographics of WNCC’s student population have become a close reflection of its service area. Most notably, the percentage of Hispanic/Latino students enrolled at the college is nearly 27%, which matches the demographics of the local community almost exactly. The board agreed that this is an encouraging sign that the college has become more accessible to the community as a whole.

Interim president John Marrin expressed his appreciation for Knaub’s report and explained that it was an example of the college’s efforts to become increasingly data driven.

“We’re probably getting more information today than we’ve ever gotten before,” Marrin said. “This is very important to the board.”

The next meeting of the WCCA Board of Governors will take place on Wednesday, March 15 at 1 p.m.