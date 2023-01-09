 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cast list, dates for SHS production of 'The Sound of Music' announced

  • 0

Scottsbluff High School has announced the cast list for its spring production of the beloved theatrical classic, “The Sound of Music.”

The well-known show tells the story of Maria, a young woman studying to become a nun, who becomes the governess to the seven children of widower Captain Georg von Trapp, all set against the backdrop of Austria shortly before the outbreak of World War II.

“It’s such a classic, and it’s well beloved in the community,” said SHS vocal director Brad Ronne. “The last time it was done here was 1988, so it’s been a while. I’ve always had it on the shelf for just the right year and just the right cast.”

The SHS production will be based on the original Broadway show, meaning there may be some minor differences for those only familiar with the motion picture. However, the unifying factor between the two versions is the list of iconic songs, which Ronne said will be treated as the most important component of the performance.

People are also reading…

“The show really is about the power of music to change circumstances and to work through situations,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to working on the music and having that really stand out in the show and be really fun.”

The cast list for the production:

MARIA RAINER — Brooke Margheim

MOTHER ABBESS — Lauren Johnson

SISTER BERTHE — Jenna Buck

SISTER MARGARETTA — Grace Baker

SISTER SOPHIA — Rebecca Lemoine

CAPTAIN GEORG VON TRAPP — Riley Ibero

FRANZ (THE BUTLER) — Ben Reisig

FRAU SCHMIDT — Devony Thoene

LEISL — Elli Eichner

FRIEDERICH — Brandon Baker

LOUISA — Linnea Bleisch

KURT, BRIGITTA, MARTA & GRETL — Children to be cast this month

ROLF GRUBER — Nathan Schick

BARONESS ELSA SCHRAEDER — Elizabeth Fuss

MAX DETWEILER — Grant Pinet

HERR ZELLER — Cayden Martinez

BARON ELBERFELD — Fabian Zamarripa

ADMIRAL VON SCHREIBER — Ethan Bosche

The show also features a large ensemble of additional performers: Irelynd Baldwin, Maddison Brown, Lilyana De Los Santos, Paige Fisher, Mina Griffith, Amalie Gutierrez, Hannah Hertzler, Katie Hoevet, Laetner Malm, Eleanora McPhail, Gabriella Moore, Marlowe Osborn, Ava Osborn, Megan Peister, Abigail Pieper, Madysen Powell, Katrina Richards, Capria Rogers, Hannah Rugroden, Hannah Shaddick, Siena Van Der Veen, Andrew Adams, Ella Carlson, Allison Clodfelter, Emma Eichner, Norah Fleming, Brooklyn Glennon, Addison Gollas, Sarah Griess, Jordyn Hyde, Chloe Joe, Hanah Johnson, Eliyah Lara-Johnson, Carlie Margheim, Gavin Martinez, Max Meyer, Patricia Moreno, Addie Peck, Brennya Roach, Aidan Sell, Alyssa Spurgeon, Nathaniel Wilson, and Michael Yetter.

The SHS production of “The Sound of Music” will take place April 13-15, with shows at 7 p.m. nightly. Ticket sales will open on March 1 and can be purchased at ronne.com.

Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. The great inventor would lean in close to the instrument, right above the keys, as someone played. And he'd bite the piano. Pressing his teeth into the wood of phonographs and pianos helped Edison experience the vibrations in his skull. Or in his own words, it allowed him to "hear through my teeth." Robert Friedman recently showed off marks on a Steinway grand piano once owned by Edison — a cluster of shallow indentations roughing up the black lacquer above the keyboard. Friedman, who buys and sells Steinways, purchased the piano last year and says he was surprised by the toothy signatures left by the inventor of the phonograph. He's now looking for the right home for the novel historical artifact. "I believe that it belongs somewhere where many, many, many people can see it," Friedman said. Edison bought the Model "B" Ebony from Steinway & Sons in 1890 for $725. Paperwork with the sale includes the handwritten notation "office furniture," indicating it was sent to his lab in New Jersey. Edison invented the phonograph in 1877. When he bought the piano 13 years later, he was experimenting with sound recording. Edison owned the instrument for decades, so it's possible it was used in early recordings. So did Edison's teeth make those marks? There's no known old black-and-white photo of Edison chomping this piano to prove it. But he was known to bite into phonographs and pianos to help him experience music as his hearing faded. His daughter once recalled a guest weeping at the sight of Edison clamped on to a piano as someone played it.
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News