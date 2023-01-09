Cast list, dates for SHS production of 'The Sound of Music' announced

Scottsbluff High School has announced the cast list for its spring production of the beloved theatrical classic, “The Sound of Music.”

The well-known show tells the story of Maria, a young woman studying to become a nun, who becomes the governess to the seven children of widower Captain Georg von Trapp, all set against the backdrop of Austria shortly before the outbreak of World War II.

“It’s such a classic, and it’s well beloved in the community,” said SHS vocal director Brad Ronne. “The last time it was done here was 1988, so it’s been a while. I’ve always had it on the shelf for just the right year and just the right cast.”

The SHS production will be based on the original Broadway show, meaning there may be some minor differences for those only familiar with the motion picture. However, the unifying factor between the two versions is the list of iconic songs, which Ronne said will be treated as the most important component of the performance.

“The show really is about the power of music to change circumstances and to work through situations,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to working on the music and having that really stand out in the show and be really fun.”

The cast list for the production:

MARIA RAINER — Brooke Margheim

MOTHER ABBESS — Lauren Johnson

SISTER BERTHE — Jenna Buck

SISTER MARGARETTA — Grace Baker

SISTER SOPHIA — Rebecca Lemoine

CAPTAIN GEORG VON TRAPP — Riley Ibero

FRANZ (THE BUTLER) — Ben Reisig

FRAU SCHMIDT — Devony Thoene

LEISL — Elli Eichner

FRIEDERICH — Brandon Baker

LOUISA — Linnea Bleisch

KURT, BRIGITTA, MARTA & GRETL — Children to be cast this month

ROLF GRUBER — Nathan Schick

BARONESS ELSA SCHRAEDER — Elizabeth Fuss

MAX DETWEILER — Grant Pinet

HERR ZELLER — Cayden Martinez

BARON ELBERFELD — Fabian Zamarripa

ADMIRAL VON SCHREIBER — Ethan Bosche

The show also features a large ensemble of additional performers: Irelynd Baldwin, Maddison Brown, Lilyana De Los Santos, Paige Fisher, Mina Griffith, Amalie Gutierrez, Hannah Hertzler, Katie Hoevet, Laetner Malm, Eleanora McPhail, Gabriella Moore, Marlowe Osborn, Ava Osborn, Megan Peister, Abigail Pieper, Madysen Powell, Katrina Richards, Capria Rogers, Hannah Rugroden, Hannah Shaddick, Siena Van Der Veen, Andrew Adams, Ella Carlson, Allison Clodfelter, Emma Eichner, Norah Fleming, Brooklyn Glennon, Addison Gollas, Sarah Griess, Jordyn Hyde, Chloe Joe, Hanah Johnson, Eliyah Lara-Johnson, Carlie Margheim, Gavin Martinez, Max Meyer, Patricia Moreno, Addie Peck, Brennya Roach, Aidan Sell, Alyssa Spurgeon, Nathaniel Wilson, and Michael Yetter.

The SHS production of “The Sound of Music” will take place April 13-15, with shows at 7 p.m. nightly. Ticket sales will open on March 1 and can be purchased at ronne.com.