Cast list, dates for SHS production of 'The Sound of Music' announced

Scottsbluff High School has announced the cast list for its spring production of the beloved theatrical classic, “The Sound of Music.”
The well-known show tells the story of Maria, a young woman studying to become a nun, who becomes the governess to the seven children of widower Captain Georg von Trapp, all set against the backdrop of Austria shortly before the outbreak of World War II.
“It’s such a classic, and it’s well beloved in the community,” said SHS vocal director Brad Ronne. “The last time it was done here was 1988, so it’s been a while. I’ve always had it on the shelf for just the right year and just the right cast.”
The SHS production will be based on the original Broadway show, meaning there may be some minor differences for those only familiar with the motion picture. However, the unifying factor between the two versions is the list of iconic songs, which Ronne said will be treated as the most important component of the performance.
“The show really is about the power of music to change circumstances and to work through situations,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to working on the music and having that really stand out in the show and be really fun.”
The cast list for the production:
MARIA RAINER — Brooke Margheim
MOTHER ABBESS — Lauren Johnson
SISTER BERTHE — Jenna Buck
SISTER MARGARETTA — Grace Baker
SISTER SOPHIA — Rebecca Lemoine
CAPTAIN GEORG VON TRAPP — Riley Ibero
FRANZ (THE BUTLER) — Ben Reisig
FRAU SCHMIDT — Devony Thoene
LEISL — Elli Eichner
FRIEDERICH — Brandon Baker
LOUISA — Linnea Bleisch
KURT, BRIGITTA, MARTA & GRETL — Children to be cast this month
ROLF GRUBER — Nathan Schick
BARONESS ELSA SCHRAEDER — Elizabeth Fuss
MAX DETWEILER — Grant Pinet
HERR ZELLER — Cayden Martinez
BARON ELBERFELD — Fabian Zamarripa
ADMIRAL VON SCHREIBER — Ethan Bosche
The show also features a large ensemble of additional performers: Irelynd Baldwin, Maddison Brown, Lilyana De Los Santos, Paige Fisher, Mina Griffith, Amalie Gutierrez, Hannah Hertzler, Katie Hoevet, Laetner Malm, Eleanora McPhail, Gabriella Moore, Marlowe Osborn, Ava Osborn, Megan Peister, Abigail Pieper, Madysen Powell, Katrina Richards, Capria Rogers, Hannah Rugroden, Hannah Shaddick, Siena Van Der Veen, Andrew Adams, Ella Carlson, Allison Clodfelter, Emma Eichner, Norah Fleming, Brooklyn Glennon, Addison Gollas, Sarah Griess, Jordyn Hyde, Chloe Joe, Hanah Johnson, Eliyah Lara-Johnson, Carlie Margheim, Gavin Martinez, Max Meyer, Patricia Moreno, Addie Peck, Brennya Roach, Aidan Sell, Alyssa Spurgeon, Nathaniel Wilson, and Michael Yetter.
The SHS production of “The Sound of Music” will take place April 13-15, with shows at 7 p.m. nightly. Ticket sales will open on March 1 and can be purchased at ronne.com.