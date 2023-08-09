After so many rain showers this season, it’s time for a meteor shower instead. It’s time for the Perseids Meteor Shower, and there’s no better place to catch a falling star than your local National Park Service dark sky site. Visitors can catch these shooting stars at Agate Fossil Beds National Monument on Saturday night, Aug. 12, from 7:30 – 11 p.m.

The Perseids Meteor Shower occurs each year when Earth swings through the orbiting dust that escaped from Comet Swift-Tuttle. The dust and tiny rocks vaporize in the upper atmosphere, leaving a streak and glowing tail that delights young and old alike. This year’s show should be especially good thanks to a waning crescent moon, as well as Earth passing through a particularly dense part of the comet’s path.

Along with meteor watching, there will be an astronomy presentation, opportunities for junior rangers to earn their Night Sky patch, and deep space object observations through the monument’s telescopes.

Visitors should bring lawn chairs or blankets to spread out on the lawn outside of the visitor center. Please only bring red flashlights. Red cellophane and rubber bands will be available in the visitor center to cover visitor flashlights as needed. Night vision is extremely important to spot as many streaks as possible. White lights, including car headlights, can ruin this vision.

Black Hills Parks & Forest Association sells night sky related items in the visitor center. It will be open from 7:30-8 p.m. The night sky program begins at 8 p.m. Telescopes will be set-up by 8:30 p.m. to view stars, planets, and constellations guided by rangers and telescope volunteers. Meteor shower counting continues until 11 p.m.

.For more information, please contact the park at 308)-665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov. No registration is needed. ASL interpreter available upon request.