Cats Connect drives family engagement in Scottsbluff schools

Scottsbluff Public Schools’ Family Success Center has rolled out a new program for families called “Cats Connect.”

Wynne Burg, Scottsbluff schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion facilitator, said the program is designed to drive family engagement.

“It’s an activity that combines the family orientation with the school setting and the students for a positive family engagement activity that students, families, and schools can share,” Burg said.

According to Burg, the program is based on the idea of a family passport.

“We call it the Family Engagement Trail. It’s a pamphlet, and you work as a family together through the cat tracks on the activity map.”

Families must complete at least two of the three activities from each category. White activities are for the adults, like attending parent-teacher conferences or open houses. Red activities are family activities within the school, like eating breakfast or lunch with their child at school or volunteering in their classroom. Black activities take place outside the school but are focused on family interaction, such as reading a book with your child or holding a family game night.

Categories have blank spaces to allow families to customize their experience throughout the semester.

Upon completion of the pamphlet, an adult can take it to the Family Success Center office at 1715 First Ave. in Scottsbluff and exchange it for a coupon good for a large, one topping pizza and pitcher of soda at Arthur’s Pizza.

The coupon can be used for dine-in or takeout.

The family engagement pamphlets are available in both English and Spanish to make the program as accessible as possible for all families in the school district.

The activities are designed minimize costs for families.

“We want any family in our school district to feel like they can partake in this Engagement Trail, and to want to partake in it as well,” Burg said.

Scottsbluff Public Schools families with kids from pre-K through eighth grades are eligible to participate in Cats Connect. Coupons for completion are limited to one per family.

The center is also focused on addressing the issue of chronic absenteeism in the district.

Burg said that attendance issues are often linked to problems outside of a family’s control, and the Family Success Center can help.

“Our goal is to help provide resources to students and families in the school district, and even staff in the district, to help eliminate barriers that might make it harder for students to attend regularly to school and to thrive in school,” Burg said.

Burg wants families to visit the Family Success Center to raise community awareness about the resources they can provide to the community.

“We want to meet as many families as we can. We want to spread the word on what our office can do and combine that with positive family engagement within the school district.”