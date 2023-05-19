Scottsbluff’s elementary schools opened their doors to former students on Friday as the Class of 2023 returned for one last look and some well-earned recognition.

Dressed in their caps and gowns, the graduating seniors were welcomed and applauded at the schools they remembered so well from their earliest school years. Seniors Yesenia Sepulveda, Andrea Morales-Reza and Aimee Sanchez all returned to Roosevelt Elementary School for their graduation walk. Seeing the students there made the girls reflect on just how much they had changed and grown over the years.

“It was crazy to see how small they are and remember how small we were then,” Sepulveda said. “And now, we’re all grown up.”

Morales-Reza agreed, “We were so tiny back then.”

Sanchez said eh was more focused on the memories of her "more carefree years." Walking through the hallways at Roosevelt reminded her of things like playing outside and being sung to on her birthday.

“It was really nostalgic,” she said. “I was crying the whole time.”

Sepulveda has been returning to Roosevelt more recently than her classmates to work with a pair of younger students, which has given her a chance to reflect on how fast time flies.

“I’m going to miss so many things,” she said. “I can’t wait to see those kids grow up. Soon, they’ll be the ones coming here to do this.”

Her peers also commented on the things they would miss about going to school in Scottsbluff. For Sanchez, it’s the educators who have put so much time and effort into helping her along the way.

“I’m going to miss all the teachers I’ve had since elementary school. I’ve seen quite a few of them that are still here, which brought back so many memories and tears," she said. "I’ll miss them, and I’ll miss the school as well. It was a really good school that I got to attend."

Meanwhile, Morales-Reza said she was thinking about how many of her classmates will be leaving Scottsbluff in the coming months and whether she’ll see them again.

“I’m going to miss all the friends I’ve made along the way. Most of them are moving away, and I’m going to miss seeing them every day and running up to them at school and scaring them,” she said.

Despite the melancholy feelings that come with saying goodbye, all three girls expressed hope and excitement for whatever comes next.

“I’m pretty excited. A little nervous for the future, but other than that I’m really excited,” Sanchez said.

Sepulveda expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m happy, I’m excited. What am I going to do? We’ll figure that out.”

On that note, the three graduates shared their plans for life beyond high school. Morales-Reza and Sepulveda both plan to attend WNCC for two years.

“I’m going to study elementary education and then, hopefully, go to Kearney,” Morales-Reza said.

Sepulveda said, “I’m thinking of doing human sciences and services or criminal justice.”

Sanchez also plans to attend college, though she will first take a small break to work and save up a bit of money first.

As the graduates prepared to bid their Scottsbluff school years goodbye, they made sure to send their best wishes to those who will be in their shoes next year and encourage them to make the most of the time they’re given.

“Good luck to the upcoming seniors. It’s a good year,” Sepulveda said.

With graduation just short days away, Morales-Reza summed up the group’s feelings on the upcoming festivities the best.

“I feel relaxed, like everything is melting away. Now I can finally start my life,” she said. “It’s time to celebrate. We’ve worked hard, and we deserve it.”

Scottsbluff High School seniors will graduate Sunday, May 21, 1 p.m., at Bearcat Stadium.