Chadron Community Chorus, Band open to the public

The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall.

Community residents and CSC staff and faculty interested in performing with CSC’s Community Symphonic Band are welcome to the first rehearsal of the semester, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. The Wind Symphony and Community Band will perform in concert, Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. All instrumentalists are welcome. For more details, contact Dr. John Wojcik at jwojcik@csc.edu or 308-432-6322.