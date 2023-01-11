 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chadron Community Chorus, Band open to the public

  • 0

The Chadron State College Community Chorus is open to the Chadron community and CSC students. Community members may come to the first weekly rehearsal Jan. 12 in Memorial Hall from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The chorus will perform a concert Saturday, April 15, 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall.

For more information or to express interest, please contact Dr. Schreuder at jschreuder@csc.edu.

Community residents and CSC staff and faculty interested in performing with CSC’s Community Symphonic Band are welcome to the first rehearsal of the semester, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. The Wind Symphony and Community Band will perform in concert, Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium. All instrumentalists are welcome. For more details, contact Dr. John Wojcik at jwojcik@csc.edu or 308-432-6322.

People are also reading…

BLACKPINK has reached yet another milestone as the music video for their smash single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” blasted past two billion views on YouTube.
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 was fifth-warmest year on record, new report says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News