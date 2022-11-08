Chadron State College President Randy Rhine to retire in 2023

Chadron State College President Randy Rhine announced Tuesday that he will retire in June 2023 after serving the college and state for 18 years.

His decade-long tenure as CSC’s president has been filled with growth and innovation. Some of his career highlights include:

More than $70 million in capital improvements to construct the Coffee Agriculture Pavilion, the Rangeland Laboratory and classrooms, the Chicoine Center, the Armstrong Weight Room, the Eagle Ridge Housing Units, the renovated Elliott Field at Beebe Stadium, the outdoor track and field facility and the Math Science Center of Innovative Learning addition and renovation.

Fall 2022 enrollment increase of 2.6% and the largest class of transfer students on record

An average of 560 graduates annually for a total of 5,614 degrees awarded to date

Rural business leadership initiative to prepare students to assume leadership roles within rural communities as they pursue business careers

Rural Law Opportunities Program to collaborate with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law to give Nebraskans access to representations in rural communities.

Prior to that, Rhine served as interim president from May 2012 to January 2013. He also was the vice president for enrollment management and student services from 2005 until 2012.

In his official letter to the campus and members of the Chadron community, Rhine shares his passion for higher education and value he has found on his journey at Chadron State.

“Together we have achieved a great deal for Chadron State, and I am incredibly proud to see the positive changes that have occurred,” Rhine wrote. “I am leaving Chadron State at a time when the institution is poised to move into the future with new energy and opportunity.”

Rhine commended the work of faculty and staff in pushing the college forward as it serves the local region and world. He also appreciates the support from alumni and the Chadron community.

“I have been amazed again and again at the generosity and constant support we receive,” he wrote. “One of the aspects of this position I will miss the most is getting to know our alums and listening to their stories.”

He also shared his reason for leaving his post, highlighting a desire to enjoy life with his family.

“Words are inadequate to describe how wonderful this journey has been for my wife, Ann, and I since we moved to Chadron in 2005,” Rhine wrote. “However, we have arrived at a phase in our lives where it is time for us to spend more time on the activities we enjoy, especially spending time with our children and three grandchildren.”

Rhine submitted formal notice of his retirement to Nebraska State College System (NSCS) Chancellor Paul D. Turman and the Board of Trustees from the Presidency of CSC, effective June 30, 2023.

“President Rhine has steadily and skillfully navigated Chadron State College through a period of unprecedented challenges during his tenure,” said Truman. “He has done so while staying true to the college’s core values and moving Chadron State forward in its educational purpose. President Rhine will leave the college in a much stronger place than when he arrived.”

Board of Trustees chair Jess Zeiss noted Rhine’s unwavering commitment to the college through the success and challenges for higher education. She said the board appreciates his strong leadership and advocacy for the region.

Over the next seven months, the college board will begin its search for Rhine’s successor. According to information released by the college, the NSCS will conduct a national search for Chadron State’s 12th president. Academic Search, Inc. will assist in the search.

More information about the college presidential search is available at tinyurl.com/ChadronPresident.