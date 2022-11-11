 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chadron State College theater department presents 'The Thanksgiving Play'

  • 0

Reserve seats at https://www.csc.edu/theatre

November 17–19, November 20, December 2–3, 2022

Cast members Izzy Ashley, Olivia Freeze, Levi O'Dell, and Brayden Schuelke discuss Chadron State College's production of "The Thanksgiving Play" by Larissa FastHorse.

Editor: Daniel Binkard

Special Thanks: Izzy Ashley, Olivia Freeze, Levi O'Dell, Brayden Schuelke, Zak Wellnitz, Jeremiah Downes, Scott Cavin

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.

For more information, visit its website at http://www.csc.edu.

The Chadron State College Theatre Department will present The Thanksgiving Play, a political satire by Larissa FastHorse, Nov. 17-19 at 7 p.m., Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., and Dec. 2-3 at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Black Box Theatre. Tickets are free and can be reserved online.

According to Concord Theatricals, the play features the comedic clashes that arise when a group tries to simultaneously celebrate Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month.

Olivia Freeze of Bridgeport, Neb., said her character, Logan, is an exaggerated interpretation of a modern liberal woman.

“She keeps trying to push boundaries to send her message of inclusion and empathy, but she has to learn you can't make everyone happy,” Freeze said. “I think this show is going to be very funny. In a world full of division, it is necessary for us to take a step back and laugh at ourselves.”

Freeze encourages the CSC community to attend.

“It is a ridiculous story and a hilarious script. It is a lighthearted approach to cultural issues we see all over the media in our daily lives,” Freeze said.

Levi O’Dell of Piedmont, S.D., who portrays Cade, said he enjoys working with the other cast members and the director, Jeremiah Downes.

“Working together makes it clearer, compared to reading the script, how the show is supposed to be interpreted. It makes it so much more entertaining and amusing when actually acting it out,” O’Dell said. “People should attend this show because it is very entertaining. It makes comments on several aspects of social behaviors in a playful way.”

Jaxton, portrayed by Brayden Schuelke of Box Elder, S.D., is a person Schuelke said many in the audience may be able to relate to.

“He is fun, weird, and quirky. He is not a character I'm used to playing so I have to push myself. I'm beginning to embrace this full force, and I'm having a lot of fun getting into the mind and world of Jaxton. People will be able to laugh at every moment of the show,” Schuelke said.

Isabella Ashley of Rapid City, S.D., said portraying Alicia takes her out of her comfort zone in a good way.

“Alicia doesn't really know what is going on, but she loves to be the center of attention and involved in all the action. It allows me to explore other ways of bringing a character to life instead of being serious all the time. While the play does draw attention to important issues, it also pokes fun at people who take things too far,” Ashley said.

CSC 'The Thanksgiving Play' cast & crew

Cast

Logan: Olivia Freeze

Cade: Levi O’Dell

Alicia: Isabella (Izzy) Ashley

Jaxton: Brayden Schuelke

Crew

Director: Jeremiah Downes

Assistant Stage Manager: Riley Perry of Box Elder, S.D.

Light Board Operator: Madison Kinney of Gering, Neb.

Sound Board Operator: Trista Topil of Lincoln, Neb.

Dresser: Chloe Shatswell of Box Elder, S.D.

Stage Manager: Zackary Wellnitz of Rushville, Neb.

