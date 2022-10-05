Chadron State Foundation hosting Day of Giving

CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation is hosting Inspire: One Day for CSC on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The 24-hour virtual day of giving invites Chadron State College supporters to inspire greatness by supporting an initiative or program that aligns with their passions, according to CEO Ben Watson.

Brandon Davenport, development officer at the Chadron State Foundation, said he anticipates that CSC supporters from across the nation will come together to make a positive impact on the future by funding scholarships, programs, student organizations, athletics, and other initiatives that give students the tools to succeed in their field and a better the future for all.

Davenport said CSC graduates shape the world in business, conservation, healthcare, education, arts, and other fields.

“Your donation during Inspire: One Day for CSC will foster the next generation of conservationists, nurses and doctors, elementary educators, farmers and ranchers, rural business leaders, and more. Visit inspire.csc.edu to support the CSC initiative or program that matches what you’re passionate about and inspire greatness at Chadron State. This is your opportunity to inspire current and future CSC students,” Davenport said.

To learn more, email the Chadron State Foundation at foundation@csc.edu or call 308-432-6366.