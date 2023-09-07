CHADRON – Chadron State College President Ron K. Patterson is conducting a listening tour, Building Our Future Together, this fall in various communities in CSC’s service region. All sessions are open to the public.

Patterson, who began at CSC in July, wants to use his first months in office to engage with students, employees, alumni, community members and friends as he can to learn more about what the college is doing well and where areas for improvement may be located.

“We live in a period of possibility,” Patterson said. “I truly believe Chadron State College stands at the threshold of an exciting new era of its second century of providing a first-class, first-choice student experience focused on students, teaching, scholarship and service.”

In addition to the public events, Patterson will conduct listening sessions with students, employees and alumni.

A survey is available for those who are unable to attend.

Patterson will use the information he obtains from the listening sessions to help determine priorities for the college’s strategic plan.

Listening Tour Dates are as follows: Sept. 20, 2-4 p.m. Security First Bank Center, Rushville; Sept. 21, 2-4 p.m., Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford; Sept. 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Beans and Steams, Sidney;; Oct. 18, 4:30-6 p.m., Brewery 719 (tent.), Alliance ; Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m., Kinkaider Brewing, Broken Bow; Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Citta Deli, McCook; Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Blend Coffee and Co. (tent.), Douglas, Wyoming; Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m. Table Rock, Casper; Nov. 8, 4-5:30 p.m., Flyover Brewery (tent.), Scottsbluff; Nov. 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Murphy’s Pub, Rapid City, South Dakota.

For more information, visit csc.edu/president.