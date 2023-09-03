CHADRON – Chadron State College President Ron K. Patterson will begin a listening tour, Building Our Future Together, this fall in various communities in CSC’s service region. The listening tour kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Bean Broker in Chadron from 4 to 6 p.m. Future dates and locations are listed below. All sessions are open to the public.

Patterson, who began at CSC in July, wants to use his first months in office to engage with students, employees, alumni, community members and friends as he can to learn more about what the college is doing well and where areas for improvement may be located.

“We live in a period of possibility. I truly believe Chadron State College stands at the threshold of an exciting new era of its second century of providing a first-class, first-choice student experience focused on students, teaching, scholarship, and service,” Patterson said.

In addition to the public events, Patterson will conduct listening sessions with students, employees, and alumni. Dates and locations will be communicated once they are scheduled.

A survey is available for those who are unable to attend.

In August, Patterson met with educational partners in Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, Ogallala and North Platte. He said the discussions were insightful and encouraging and he plans to return to those communities this fall. Patterson will meet with additional educational partners throughout CSC’s region during the fall semester.

Patterson will use the information he obtains from the listening sessions to help determine priorities for the college’s strategic plan.

For more information, visit csc.edu/president.