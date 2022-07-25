Chamber of Commerce to host water tour

The Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee will be hosting its annual Water Tour Aug. 16-17.

The Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting reservations. The two-day tour provides an understanding on how western Nebraska receives its irrigation water and includes visits to dams and reservoirs in Wyoming and the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills, which operates many of these dams.

Not only is this tour educational, it is also one of the fundraising events the Agribusiness Committee does each year to generate funds to provide scholarships to students pursuing ag-related careers.

The tour will leave from the Gering Civic Center at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and return to the center about 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The first day includes visits to Seminoe and Pathfinder with a stop at the Kortes Power Station.

On Wednesday, the tour begins at the Bureau of Reclamation and concludes with stops at the Glendo and Guernsey Reservoirs and the Whalen Diversion Dam.

The cost for the tour is $250 for single or $350 for a double. This includes transportation, lodging in Casper, Wyoming, and some meals. Seats are limited. Reservations will be secured when payment is received. Registrants will receive a detailed itinerary and instructions prior to the tour.

To register or for more information, please contact the Chamber at 308-632-2133 or office@scottsbluffgering.net.