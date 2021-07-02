Chancellor: ‘Our commitment here is strong’

The University of Nebraska will soon begin the search process for a director to head the Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green made the announcement during his visit to the western Nebraska campus Friday.

“Lots of exciting things are happening” in the university system, Green said. “I understand that the director here at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center position is now moving into its search for the next director.”

Archie Clutter, dean of the agricultural research division, visited the center within the last few days, visiting with the faculty at the center and talking about the search getting underway.

“So (we) are very excited about that, and seeing the opportunity for the new director to be named. That should play out now over the next few months,” said Green.

The center has been overseen by Jeff Bradshaw, who is an associate professor of entomology and was named in March 2020 to serve as interim associate director. The previous director, Jack Whittier, served in the position for six years before retiring in June 2020.