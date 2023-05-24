Gering Junior High School will become Gering Middle School over the course of the next year.

The decision was announced at a special work session of the Gering Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday afternoon, where Superintendent Nicole Regan explained the thought that went into the change.

“The ‘why’ of moving from Gering Junior High School to Gering Middle School is really conceptual and about the philosophy of what we’re doing,” Regan said. “It’s really about developing the young adolescent as compared to a junior high school, which is academia only. There’s so much more when it comes to the middle school student.”

According to Regan, the change is in-line with other school districts in Nebraska, many of whom have similarly moved away from the “junior high school” title and mentality.

“As you can see, there aren’t many junior high schools in the state of Nebraska anymore, and since we moved the sixth graders over the junior high it’s really time to call it what it is, which is a middle school,” Regan said.

Regan said the new title is one of several changes taking place at Gering Junior High in the coming school year in addition to a new principal as current assistant principal Julie Siebke steps into the role. Current principal Shawn Seiler will accepted a new role as activities director.

Regan also mentioned some changes to courses at the school and an increased focus on achievement.

The district expects the transition to take about a year. The process will include legal work, new signage and changes to many official documents and grants.

The work session also included results and discussion of the district’s 2022-2023 Perceptual Survey, which sought feedback from students, parents, teaching staff and classified staff regarding the district’s performance and culture.

“You’re going to see some common themes as we go through these slides, and truly that is the reason that we do this,” curriculum and assessment director Kory Knight said. “We want to know what our stakeholders think about our district, we want to know what’s going on, we want to know what improvement opportunities they think there are.”

Those common themes included a general sentiment from all stakeholder groups that they are well prepared for emergency situations, that the district communicates well in such situations and that the district wants its students to succeed.

Overall, the survey results showed positive perceptions of the district, but a few key takeaways were identified for continuous improvement. These included bullying prevention and education, conflict resolution, discipline and chronic absenteeism. Chronic absenteeism was identified as an area of concern from teachers in particular.

Knight said that Gering’s buildings range from 4 to 12% on chronic absenteeism rates, which is defined as missing 20 or more days of school throughout the year.

“When you think about that in perspective of some of the other districts that are struggling, we’re doing pretty well. That’s not to say that there aren’t opportunities for us to help those students that are finding themselves chronically absent or giving support to their parents,” she said. “Even with these low percentages, we need to try to help them. We want school to be a support system where they want to come because they’re getting some of the support they need.”

The district condensed the survey results into a list of 10 such key takeaways on which to focus its efforts in the coming school year.