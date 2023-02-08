Scottsbluff High School recently partnered with Aulick Industries, Western Nebraska Community College, Snell Services, Robinson Electric, and area power companies to offer an electrical technology course to students.

The electrical technology course is designed for students interested in pursuing a career as an electrician or those who want to learn more about electrical technology. It also provides opportunities for students to connect with community partners that can offer apprenticeships and skilled trade positions after graduation.

“We had a lot of local electrical businessmen who said they’re having a hard time getting kids interested in this kind of stuff,” program partner Jake Aulick said. “It wasn’t that the kids didn’t want to do it, it was that they didn’t know it existed for the most part.”

Aulick Industries began partnering with Scottsbluff High School a few years ago with the development of its diesel technology course, which is held in the same facility as the new electrical technology course.

Course instructor Ken Eckland, who worked at Nebraska Public Power District for 36 years, said that the course covers both electric utilities and electrician work, two areas which overlap despite having significant differences. Over the course of the semester, the students will get to experience many different aspects of both fields.

“We’re going to tour some substations, we’re going to offer the students a chance to climb a pole if they want, we’re going to wire a transformer mounting," Eckland said. "...We’re going to try and work in everything we can in the time that we have."

According to Aulick, the course appeals to a unique demographic of high school students who are more interested in working with their hands and learning through experience than through reading or lectures.

“I was never able to learn out of a book,” he said. “But you can show me once or twice and I can figure it out. That’s what most of the kids who take these programs want.”

SHS student Conrad Seier agreed that the hands-on experience of the electrical technology course was one of the primary reasons that he enjoys the class.

“You get to learn firsthand,” he said. “You’re not seeing it in a textbook, you’re seeing the physical aspect of it and seeing how it actually works and not how it looks on paper in books.”

Aulick and Eckland said they were both impressed by the camaraderie that has developed between the students. They said that they’ve shown willingness and enthusiasm to help and teach each other.

“If you go out and look, they’re going back and forth with each other and talking with each other about how you do this and that. It’s neat to see them working together like that,” Eckland said.

At least one student, Jayce Wilkinson, has already decided to pursue a career as an electrician, making the electrical technology course an excellent head start on his professional goals. Wilkinson said that he plans to attend Southeast Community College in Lincoln before moving on to an apprenticeship.

Several businesses have made contributions to the program, including Crescent Electric Supply Company, 3E-Electrical Engineering & Equipment Company, Nebraska Public Power District, Contractors Materials Inc. and Ace Hardware.

Aulick said that he hopes to continue expanding the trade skills classes being offered in conjunction with the high school, beginning with HVAC and plumbing classes being added to the program as soon as next year.