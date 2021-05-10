Cheryl Rose teaching today’s youth about Christ

Rose said one of the main reasons she likes AWANA so much is because of the time she gets to spend with the kids, getting to know and developing relationships with them.

“Our Sunday school, specifically at our church, is only 45 minutes. So that’s half the time of what is done in AWANA,” she said. “So there’s just a longer time period to build those relationships with those kids and to extend the love of God to them, as well as their family members. And I just really appreciate that — just the time that we can get to know the kids.”

But Rose said that whether they go to AWANA or Sunday school, the importance of religious education and faith formation at an early is vital.

“Something …that just really has always stuck in my mind is that 85% of children between the ages of four and 14, that’s when they trust in Jesus as their Savior,” she said. “So that’s the urgency … that it’s so important to reach those kids at that age when they’re young.”

Rose finds the program so important for young children that she has roped in almost her whole family to helping out with it. She said she dragged her husband in for a few years, and now her daughter and son-in-law are leaders of one of the AWANA groups. Her grandson will get to start as a Puggle, the toddler age group, next year.