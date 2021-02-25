Cheyenne man hopes to bring decades of experience to western Nebraska

“So the job in Scottsbluff opened up and it’s fairly close to where I live in Cheyenne,” Brown said. “It’s a good school district. So I thought I would go ahead and apply for the job.”

During his interview on Thursday, Brown was asked a question about his stance on white supremacy.

School Board Member Lori Browning, who asked the question, prefaced the question by referencing comments Brown made in the past. In 2019, Brown was asked three times to denounce white supremacy while attending a community meeting in Cheyenne. Each time he did not.

“To blanket say ‘we’re not going to allow one thing or another is almost ineffective at times,” Brown is quoted as saying in a story by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I want us to be able to be as inclusive as we can, and sometimes it’s teaching those people when they come in and do those things too.”

When Browning asked Brown if he’d denounce white supremacy in his interview on Thursday, he gave a similar answer.

“I think that I would not take a stance on it,” Boyd said. “My job is to work with every single student. Personally, I have a stance on it but professionally I have to work with every single student.”