Chimney Rock Public Power District announces scholarship winners

Chimney Rock Public Power in conjunction with Basin Electric and Tri-State Generation and Transmission are pleased to announce the 2022 winners of the scholarships.

Ava Imhof was selected as the winner of the Basin Electric $1000.00 scholarship. Ava is the daughter of Mike and Sara Imhof, of Scottsbluff Nebraska. Ava plans to attend University of Nebraska Lincoln, Lincoln, NE.

Laura Albro and Madison Oliverius of are the winners of the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Scholarship of $500.00 each. Laura is the daughter of Jon and Ann Albro of Bayard, Nebraska. Laura plans to attend University of Nebraska Lincoln, Lincoln, NE. Madison is the daughter of John and Heather of Bayard, Nebraska. Madison plans to attend University of Nebraska Kearney, Kearney, NE.

Scholarship recipients were chosen on a combination of SAT/ACT scores and overall grade-point average, work experience, participation in school and community activities, an essay question, and an appraisal done by a third party.

