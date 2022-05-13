 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chimney Rock Public Power District announces scholarship winners

  • 0

Chimney Rock Public Power in conjunction with Basin Electric and Tri-State Generation and Transmission are pleased to announce the 2022 winners of the scholarships.

Ava Imhof was selected as the winner of the Basin Electric $1000.00 scholarship. Ava is the daughter of Mike and Sara Imhof, of Scottsbluff Nebraska. Ava plans to attend University of Nebraska Lincoln, Lincoln, NE.

Laura Albro and Madison Oliverius of are the winners of the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Scholarship of $500.00 each. Laura is the daughter of Jon and Ann Albro of Bayard, Nebraska. Laura plans to attend University of Nebraska Lincoln, Lincoln, NE. Madison is the daughter of John and Heather of Bayard, Nebraska. Madison plans to attend University of Nebraska Kearney, Kearney, NE.

Scholarship recipients were chosen on a combination of SAT/ACT scores and overall grade-point average, work experience, participation in school and community activities, an essay question, and an appraisal done by a third party.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lion in Kosovo is rescued after being caged for the amusement of restaurant-goers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News