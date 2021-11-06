Chimney Rock Public Power District offers scholarship

BAYARD — Chimney Rock Public Power District in conjunction with Basin Electric and Tri-State Generation and Transmission are offering a $1,000 and two $500 college scholarships. Applicants for the scholarships must be U.S. Citizens and the dependents of Chimney Rock consumers. Applicants also must be students enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate or graduate course of study at an accredited, two-year or four-year college, university or vocational/technical school.
Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on a combination of SAT/ACT scores and overall grade-point average, work experience, participation in school and community activities, a personal statement of career goals, applicant appraisal and an essay question.
Applications for the 2021-2022 school year will be accepted until Feb. 11, 2022. For more information contact your school’s guidance counselor or call Chimney Rock Public Power District at 586-1824.